Spectral Capital Files Breakthrough Quantum Computing Pandemic Response Patent

SEATTLE, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB: FCCN), a pioneer in providing its deep quantum technology platform, is pleased to announce the filing of a critical patent in pandemic response using quantum computing architecture.

"The US has pulled out of the WHO and is going to take primary responsibility for its own global pandemic assessments. We are pleased to be part of the group of US companies rising to this challenge with a quantum forward approach to public health. Our patent pending approach analyzes the human genome, back-tests all known existing pathogens, generates synthetic pathogens based on computational biology, and continuously models the combined public health, social distancing, costs, benefits, transmissibility, economic impact, and optimal health strategy for existing or future pandemics. The distributed quantum ledger database leverages the companies post quantum secure edge and hybrid computing architecture optimized for speed, cost, and efficiency, dynamically allocating tasks between classical and quantum computers." Announced Spectral Chairman Sean Michael Brehm.

"Quantum computing allows for innovations in synthetic biology that intersect with public health data and economic data to give companies and governments real time information regarding pandemic response. Quantum computing has the potential to allow us to get better at early prediction of emerging pandemics and better balancing between public health goals and costs for pandemic prevention." Said Spectral President Jenifer Osterwalder. Spectral anticipates that the development of public health response products will be a part of its emerging suite of quantum software and middleware solutions that unlock the power of quantum computing for enterprises and governments. Spectral plans to have working prototypes of the system in late 2025 and intends to make the system available to enterprises so that they can develop their own insights into likely pandemic response and plan accordingly.

Spectral has a portfolio of patents and trade secrets designed to meet the enormous demand for hybrid computing systems which combine current classical computing technologies with emerging quantum computing technologies as these are made commercially available. An entire ecosystem of hardware and software will be needed to support hybrid and quantum computing and Spectral has ambitious plans to build one of the largest intellectual property portfolios in the industry, including its previously announced goal of filing for more than 500 patents by the end of 2025.

About Spectral Capital

Spectral Capital (OTCQB: FCCN) is a quantum technology platform company at the forefront of innovation. Focusing on sustainable green cloud computing, quantum databases, and advanced quantum chip technology, Spectral Capital is revolutionizing industries such as telecommunications, AI, and green technology. With flagship offerings like the Vogon Cloud and Vogon DQLDB, the company is pioneering a future of decentralized, secure, and scalable computing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and FCCN's growth and business strategy. Words such as "expects," "will," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations on such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although FCCN believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of FCCN. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in FCCN's business; competitive factors in the market(s) in which FCCN operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in FCCN's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. FCCN expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in FCCN's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

For more information, please visit www.spectralcapital.com .

SOURCE Spectral Capital Corporation