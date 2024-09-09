Spectral Capital Unveils Ambitious Q4 Strategy and Roadmap for Technology Acquisition and Development

Building the Quantum Bridge to the Future: Spectral Leadership and Board Align for Groundbreaking Technological Expansion

SEATTLE, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCQB:FCCN) Spectral, a pioneer in Quantum as a Service (QaaS) computing and decentralized cloud services, today announced its visionary Q4 strategy and roadmap aimed at accelerating technology acquisition and development. Spearheaded by its leadership and board, this initiative marks a pivotal step in the company's mission to redefine the technological landscape with quantum computing, green decentralized data centers, and cutting-edge security solutions.

Quantum Bridge

At the heart of this strategy is the company's Quantum Bridge Program, an advanced framework that seamlessly connects today's edge and hybrid markets with the future of quantum computing. Spectral, through its recently acquired Vogon Cloud company, is set to establish a network of micro data centers across 16 key regions for a decentralized and energy-efficient system that enable businesses to operate without relying on outdated infrastructure. This bold move supports the creation of green, decentralized data hubs that will power the next generation of computing.

"With the launch of our Q4 roadmap, we are forging a direct path to a future where quantum computing and decentralized systems work hand-in-hand," said Jenifer Osterwalder CEO of Spectral. "After a deep internal review, our leadership is focusing on our Quantum Bridge program to provide a crawl-walk-run road map to help revolutionize data management for the quantum era while helping to define how industries approach scalability, security, and sustainability and the future of collective intelligence."

Spectral's QuantumVM technology will serve as the linchpin of this transformation, seamlessly integrating with existing container technologies common to cloud software. This advancement enables companies to leverage both classical and quantum computing without overhauling their current infrastructure. At the same time, the Quantum Bridge is fortified with SPHINCS+ security protocols and a decentralized, Vogon distributed quantum ledger database, ensuring that all data is safeguarded with future-proof, quantum-resistant cryptography.

Additionally, Spectral's upcoming integration of advanced search technologies and transaction measurement technologies will help to create a revolutionary new kind of utility of worth by refining data into information immutably, transparently and at scale, paving the way for more efficient, collective intelligence-powered solutions. These innovations will empower industries to unlock the true potential of quantum computing, driving new efficiencies across energy, healthcare, finance, and more.

"Spectral's roadmap for Q4 is about building strategic bridges—not just between technologies but between today and tomorrow," said Sean Michael Brehm, Chairman of Spectral. "Our leadership is committed to acquiring the best-in-class technologies that will secure our ability to more efficiently refine data into information and collective intelligence, which we believe is the very foundation behind the quantum revolution."

The Q4 strategy will focus on targeted technology acquisitions and partnerships that align with Spectral's vision of a decentralized, sustainable, and quantum-driven future. This includes collaborations with forward-thinking tech firms and startups that specialize in data management, advanced search, edge computing, quantum cryptography, and scalable collective intelligence-driven solutions.

Spectral's leadership and board are set to execute this bold strategy through a phased approach, that is expected to start as early as this week, minimizing risk while accelerating the adoption of quantum technologies across the 11 GICS industry sectors. This initiative solidifies Spectral's commitment to leading the global transition into the quantum era and empowering industries with secure, scalable, and sustainable technology solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and FCCN's growth and business strategy. Words such as "expects," "will," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations on such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although FCCN believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of FCCN. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in FCCN's business; competitive factors in the market(s) in which FCCN operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in FCCN's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. FCCN expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in FCCN's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

For more information, please visit www.spectralcapital.com .

SOURCE Spectral Capital Corporation