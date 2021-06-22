Spectral DSP Announces a PAPR Breakthrough in Waveform Technologies, Making 5G Deployment Finally Cost-effective.

"5G has stalled in the recent years due to the high costs of implementation," as explained by Spectral DSP's President, Pete Wassell, "Spectral DSP has mathematically invented a patent-pending, cost-efficient waveform that we are inserting into base station software and handsets. We can send a modified cellular signal at the same bitrate as standard OFDM using half of the amplified energy. This is a substantial achievement since cell tower base stations will soon account for ~3% of all electrical power consumption worldwide. Telcos currently spend 6% of their operating expenses on energy costs." According to Goldman Sachs, telcos will need to reduce their cost base by 30% per annum to maintain margins and cater for 5G traffic at the same time. There are currently 5 million cell towers worldwide, with many more (one million just in North America) needed to roll out 5G. These new base stations cost $250,000 on average to build.

About Spectral DSP

Spectral DSP proprietary waveform modulation technology reduces OFDM PAPR in order to achieve low energy consumption. While we are currently focused on the cellular industry, our solution applies across the entire RF spectrum. Spectral DSP's CTO, Dr Fred Harris, is an IEEE Fellow, CUBIC signal processing chair at SDSU, holds 18 patents, has written over 170 papers, authored several books on Digital Signal Processing, and contributed to the invention of cable modems and modern-day satellite communication. We expect similar PA efficiency on UE handsets, enabling longer battery life or BOM cost savings. Contact us for partnerships, licensing, and other business.

