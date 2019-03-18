Spectralink Honored With Three 2019 Mobile Star Awards

"We are excited and honored to receive three Mobile Star Awards for our innovative enterprise mobility solution that is helping organizations worldwide transform their mobile and digital strategies," said Duncan. "The recognitions are a testament to the hard work of our engineers, and we thank them for their ability to push past the industry norms and provide industry-leading innovations."

The Versity enterprise smartphone offers next-generation, enterprise-grade support for mission critical workloads in industries such as healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing and retail. The powerful, hand-held communications solution delivers secure and reliable data access and enhanced connectivity to improve workflow efficiency, team coordination and customer care. Engineered to support today's mobile workforces with a sleek, consumer-like smartphone design, Versity is easily operated, has multi-shift functionality, includes a 5.2-inch, full HD display, and offers superior text and image clarity even in low light conditions.

"Even after 25 years of promoting the best in mobile, we're always excited to shine a spotlight on the newest mobile tech innovators — both creative new app startups and older, powerhouse companies," says MobileVillage Editor Gary Thayer. "Most MobileVillage readers and social followers have years of experience with mobile apps and gadgets, so we trust them in helping to name the year's best mobile apps and companies."

"Winning a Mobile Star Award is an accomplishment that's recognized by the entire mobile industry, as well customers and buyers," says MobileVillage Founder and CEO Jon Covington. "Mobile Star Awards Winners truly shine among millions of other mobile products as the greatest stars out there."

