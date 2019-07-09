Spectralink Honored with Two Digital Health Awards

"It is an honor to be selected as a leader in Healthcare for excellence in mobility and digital healthcare resources," said Bill Foster, Director of Healthcare Business Development, Spectralink. "Spectralink is focused on working with our partners to promote improved patient engagement, workflow efficiencies and team communication that empower better patient care and outcomes for our customers."

For more than 25 years, Spectralink has been a top provider and leading innovator of clinical mobile solutions. By working collaboratively with customers to identify and address the specific challenges and day-to-day demands of today's clinical care teams, Spectralink has developed a robust portfolio of solutions that stand out for their industry-leading performance, superior voice quality, ruggedized design, workflow-aligned capabilities and ready integration with clinical applications and systems.

Spectralink's newest offering, the Versity clinical smartphone, builds on these strengths to empower caregivers in new ways with advanced collaboration capabilities, best-in-class Wi-Fi quality and a sleek, lightweight design that is easy for clinicians to carry and use. Versity's secure, Android-based platform also enables ready integration with industry-leading software and hardware solutions that further enhance caregiver communications and access to data at the point of care.

Versity's unique combination of strengths provides an ideal foundation for current and emerging technology innovations in clinical mobility, and Spectralink continuously works with its vast ecosystem of partners to deliver more advanced and effective joint solutions to the market.

"Our partnerships with leading healthcare application providers demonstrate the exciting possibilities that are now possible for healthcare mobility," said Foster. "Our goal is to work with our customers to educate and deepen their understanding of how these innovative mobile solutions and capabilities can further support and enhance all aspects of patient-centered care."

For the complete list of award winners, please click here.

About the Digital Health Awards

Celebrating its 21st anniversary in 2019, the goal of the Digital Health Awards is to recognize high-quality digital health resources for consumers and health professionals. The awards program is organized by the Health Information Resource Center (HIRC), a clearing house for professionals who work in consumer health fields. The Digital Health Awards is an extension of the HIRC's 26-year old National Health Information Awards, the largest program of its kind in the United States. Because of the dynamic nature of digital health resources, the Digital Health Awards competition is held twice each year — Spring and Fall.

About Spectralink

Spectralink leads the enterprise mobility market with the industry's most deployed mobility solution portfolio optimized for mission-critical healthcare, retail, manufacturing and hospitality applications. As the enterprises transition to mobile workflows, Spectralink is at the forefront of the industry transformation through its innovative end-to-end mobility portfolio. Designed for challenging RF environments, our mobile solutions enable enterprises to streamline their workflows and deliver a positive customer experience. To protect our customers' investments in UC platforms, we offer the best interoperability in the industry with the leading call control platforms. Since 1990, Spectralink has deployed millions of mobile devices worldwide – providing enterprises with the industry's most reliable, high quality and secure mobility solutions. For more information, please visit http://www.spectralink.com/.

