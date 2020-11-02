Spectralink Introduces the Versity 92 Series Android Smartphone for Frontline Workers

"We are thrilled to introduce the newest addition to our enterprise line of Versity smartphones," said Doug Werking, CEO of Spectralink, "Frontline workers are often the first human connection between businesses and their customers. The Versity 92 Series gives these workers crystal clear voice quality, information, and tools at their fingertips to provide exceptional customer service."

The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed workforces and reinforced the need for capable and reliant mobility solutions, compelling organizations to invest in mobile technologies that extend business-critical workflows to frontline workers while balancing functionality and cost. Versity 92 Series achieves this balance, weighing almost 30% less than competing enterprise devices and featuring a user-friendly, compact, ultra-portable design for mobile communication and workforce collaboration.

"The Versity 92 Series is centered on high quality communications that enable world-class, job-specific applications. It also enables partners to deliver complete communications-driven solutions to customers, along with the rest of their information technologies," said Andy Allison, Spectralink's Chief Product Officer and Vice President of Marketing, "The expansion of the Versity smartphone family allows our partners to offer flexible solutions that fit each customer's unique business process requirements—and ultimately solve more challenges in their markets."

The launch of the Versity 92 Series continues Spectralink's history of best-in-class voice solutions. This is further reflected in Spectralink's integration with leading unified communication platforms (PBX, IP-PBX, UCaaS), interoperability with enterprise-class Wi-Fi networks, and patented Wi-Fi Voice Quality Optimization (VQO™) technology. And, like all Versity smartphones, the 92 Series provides native voice, Push-to-Talk, and Spectralink's SAFE™ functionality (protecting workers from potential danger like suspicious store activity or lone worker situations).

With its enterprise platform, sleek yet rugged design, and affordable price point, the Versity 92 Series smartphone increases frontline worker capabilities across many industries. For example, in healthcare, non-clinical staff have the resources in hand to expedite patient workflows; retail workers engage customers in more personalized experiences; and with improved mobile communications for manufacturing workers, operations teams are able to rapidly respond to production challenges and increase the overall equipment effectiveness (OEE).

All Versity smartphones are supported by Spectralink's mobile intelligence platform AMIE, which provides data-driven insights for staff to quickly locate, diagnose, and resolve network communication breakdowns. In addition, AMIE makes mobile fleet deployment and solution implementation quick and easy.

