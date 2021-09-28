Spectralink Suite of Mobile Devices Earns Zoom Phone Certification Enhancing Wireless Experience

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectralink, an industry-leading wireless mobility provider, announced today that its suite of mobile devices received the Zoom Phone certification from Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Spectralink DECT telephony infrastructure and mobile handsets, as well as Versity smartphones enable mid-to-large enterprise-scale deployments, cloud-based management, and an ecosystem of partner applications connecting users.

Spectralink natively integrates enterprise-grade mobile devices with Zoom Phone.

As organizations transition to cloud infrastructure with rising UCaaS offerings, Spectralink and Zoom collectively extend team collaboration, secure connectivity, and seamless communications to frontline workers with enterprise-grade devices on the globally trusted Zoom Phone solution. "Spectralink makes mobility work, and now we make it work for enterprise Zoom Phone customers," said Andy Allison, Chief Product Officer and VP of Marketing at Spectralink. "With large scale and highly redundant solutions for DECT telephony, and now a native voice integration for Versity Android-based enterprise smartphone, we are proud to introduce a new set of communication tools to meet the dynamic needs of Zoom Phone customers."

Combining Spectralink's decades of expertise engineering purpose-built devices with Zoom's well-earned reputation as a leading video communications platform ensures mobile users connect with superior voice quality and reliability. "We are thrilled to work alongside Spectralink to improve the user experience in wireless communications with a premium VOIP solution," says Graeme Geddes, Head of Zoom Phone & Rooms, Zoom. Spectralink continues to leverage its extensive ecosystem of application partners and reputation for native voice interoperability advancing Spectralink as a certified solution for Zoom Phone.

The Spectralink Versity enterprise-grade smartphones and DECT portfolio directly integrate with Zoom Phone for a reliable voice experience and are centrally managed through Spectralink's AMIE™ (Advanced Mobile Intelligence for Enterprise), providing a complete solution. Spectralink's newest durable smartphone, the Versity 92, is an ideal solution for retail associates and non-clinicians in healthcare environments. The more powerful Versity 95/96 smartphones continue to be the solution of choice for healthcare clinicians and store operation team leads. Spectralink DECT Handsets place unmatched voice quality into the hands of frontline workers for uninterrupted and secure communications in manufacturing, small retail, hospitality, and elderly care. From unified communications to vertical-specific applications, Spectralink enables simplified end-to-end mobile solutions with packaged professional services and certified channel partners. To learn more, visit us at Spectralink.com.

About Spectralink

As an award winner in mobile technology, Spectralink has been transforming the way our customers work and communicate for 30+ years. Through our determination to do extraordinary things, we enable mobile workforces and empower our customers and partners to explore what's next, what's possible. With our enterprise-grade, best-in-class mobile solutions, we are with our customers wherever they work, however they need us. Our people, commitment to innovation, and passion are our foundation for success. Simply put, we make mobility work.

