Spectralux Earns FAA TSO Approval for Envoy

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectralux Corporation (Spectralux) announces immediate availability of ENVOY DATA LINK following FAA approvals to TSO-C113 Airborne Multipurpose Electronic Displays and TSO-C160 Very High Frequency (VHF) Digital Link (VDL) Mode 2 Communications Equipment. The Envoy Data Link provides airlines and business jet operators with global AOC (Aeronautical Operational Control) ACARS (Aircraft Communication Addressing and Reporting System) messaging through a highly customizable user interface. Envoy's certification also paves the way for Spectalux's highly anticipated Envoy Dual-Stack unit.

"This TSO approval is a significant milestone in the Envoy Data Link family," said Spectralux President Scott McCammant. "Envoy is a standalone unit that enhances safety and efficiency for global Communications, Navigation, and Surveillance (CNS) Air Traffic Management (ATM). Envoy provides AOC ACARS functions over VHF and SATCOM, and most importantly, Envoy is available now."

About Envoy Data Link

Envoy is a modern, lightweight, high-speed digital datalink communications product that includes three integrated avionics modules: A Communications Management Unit (CMU), a VHF Data Radio (VDR), and a Multipurpose Control and Display Unit (MCDU). Envoy also features software applications for global datalink communications. Envoy is a single, standalone avionics unit that brings enhancements to safety and efficiency found in the modern Communication, Navigation, and Surveillance (CNS) Air Traffic Management (ATM) environment.

About Spectralux Corporation

Spectralux Avionics, founded in 1973 and headquartered in Redmond, WA, is a leading aerospace electronics company that develops and manufactures electronic assemblies, systems, sub-systems, and high-reliability data link communication equipment. The company possesses a leading product portfolio that is backed by a world-class team of engineers with advanced in-house software and systems engineering capabilities. Spectralux's products are used in general, business, commercial, and government fixed and rotary-wing aircraft. More information can be found at spectralux.com

