SpectrEco Launches Sustainability Technology and Advisory Platform to Tackle 39% of Global Carbon Emissions from Hospitality, Real Estate, and Infrastructure

ATLANTA, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpectrEco, a pioneer in sustainable innovation, is ushering in a new era in the hospitality, infrastructure, and real estate sectors. These sectors collectively account for one-third of global energy consumption and related CO2 emissions. Amidst increasing emphasis on sustainability, ESG, and climate action, stakeholders are pressing for measurable, embedded sustainability within business operations and across their value chains. To meet this demand, SpectrEco is delivering an all-encompassing solution: a blend of strategic advisory, implementation, and proprietary technology that enables businesses to meet their core objectives through a sustainability lens.

"In time of polycrisis our aim is to debunk the myth of the cost-centric approach to achieving net-zero emissions and sustainable responsibility," says Faraz Khan, CEO of SpectrEco at the launch. "We aim to simplify and tangibly fast-track the transition efforts of industries, making a compelling case for investment, value increase, and inclusive growth. We're bringing these principles to life in the real estate, hospitality, and infrastructure sectors"

For the hospitality industry, SpectrEco improves energy efficiency, reduces waste, and enhances customer experience, leading to increased RevPAR, improved guest satisfaction scores, and a reduced carbon footprint. In the infrastructure sector, the focus is on optimizing resource utilization, minimizing construction waste, and hitting project milestones. This results in substantial cost savings, improved project timelines, and resilient infrastructure. For real estate businesses, SpectrEco's solutions are designed to drive higher occupancy rates, improved building performance, and enhance tenant satisfaction. This translates into growth in rental income, reduced operating expenses, and better building efficiency ratings.

SpectrEco's platform features multiple recommendation engines, project tracking, data capture, forecasting, dashboards, audit trails, and sustainability reporting. By ensuring adherence to various standards and regulations and benchmarking business performance against the latest market insights, SpectrEco effectively integrates sustainability goals within the business operations.

Understanding the responsibility businesses hold toward the natural resources they consume, SpectrEco strives to cultivate stewardship and collaboration. One of its innovative products, "MessageCraft," allows businesses to engage effectively with partners and regulators throughout the value chain.

About SpectrEco: SpectrEco is a global company, a joint venture between Spectra Holdings and Sustainadility. The leadership team, comprising seasoned professionals from hospitality, real estate, infrastructure, tech, and consulting sectors, boasts a strong presence in Europe, the UK, and the US. SpectrEco builds a robust ecosystem that enhances sustainable impact across the value chain in the hospitality, real estate, and infrastructure development sectors.

Visit www.spectreco.com to learn more about SpectrEco or reach us at [email protected], +923204454913.

