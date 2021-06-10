Spectrm Now Enables Brands To Engage Customers On Google's Business Messages

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPECTRM, the conversational marketing automation platform brands use to engage customers on the world's most popular messaging channels , announced today it now integrates with Google's Business Messages. Business Messages connects brands with customers to chat in moments of need where they are, enabling businesses to convert discovery on Google Search and Maps into personalized messaging experiences that drive loyalty, trust and sales.

Consumer demand for messaging businesses has accelerated with ecommerce growth due to the pandemic. 9 out of 10 consumers want to message brands , and 75% prefer to engage brands in private messaging channels vs traditional channels. Google's 92% share of search and 70% share of the navigation app market worldwide makes it by far the most popular discovery tool for consumers online.

"We're thrilled to add Google's Business Messages to our growing list of messaging channels," said Max Koziolek, CEO at Spectrm. "Nearly every digital experience starts with search. Now businesses can connect personally with customers at the start of the buyer journey and automate conversational experiences to drive deeper engagement. Brands can deliver one to one personalization in real-time, before people even visit a website."

92% of leading marketers believe using first-party data to continuously build an understanding of what people want is critical to growth. Spectrm's platform makes first-party data collected during conversational experiences in Business Messages actionable at scale. It enables businesses to offer AI-powered assistive experiences at every stage of the customer lifecycle:

Build trust and improve customer experiences by automating pre-purchase FAQs to answer in moments of need.

Accelerate sales by guiding shoppers and dynamically recommending products and content in carousels.

Re-engage customers with relevant offers on their preferred channel.

Andreas Nita, Partner Manager EMEA at Google, commented, "We're delighted the first brands to launch on Business Messages with Spectrm include Groupon, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Jawwy from stc and more. It shows global brands are embracing messaging as a way to engage customers more meaningfully to drive their growth."

