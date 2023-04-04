Spectrohm and Battelle Awarded U.S. Air Force STTR Contract to Develop New Handheld Threat Detection Technology

Solution Will Improve Security and Combat Drug Smuggling

MCLEAN, Va., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrohm,Inc. and Battelle announce they have been selected by AFWERX for a Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Phase 2 Contract. Under the contract, the two organizations will develop a hand-held fuel-tank screening tool that enables security personnel to quickly inspect sealed vehicle tanks for narcotics, explosives, and other threat substances.

“The Spectrohm-Battelle solution will be used to inspect vehicle fuel tanks like the one pictured.”

"We're pleased to be able to partner with Battelle to combat this known drug and terrorist threat pathway," commented Spectrohm CEO, Tim Cargol. He continued "Our solution will have applications for border security, law enforcement, and critical infrastructure protection and enhance Spectrohm's unique security inspection offerings."

"We're excited to lead this deep tech development effort that will help secure entry control points across the entire DoD, ensuring the safety of our Airmen and mission partners across every installation worldwide," said Maj. Ben Fogarty, 509th Bomb Wing Stealthwerx director.

"Battelle has long supported DOD force protection requirements using innovative technologies such as LS10™ liquid threat detection system," said Joe Cochran, manager of Battelle's Infrastructure, Security and Protection Division. "We look forward to working with Spectrohm and the Air Force to adapt the LS10's capabilities to a vehicle fuel tank screening tool."

About Spectrohm

Spectrohm is disrupting security inspection with patented next-generation radio-based technology that empowers AI to autonomously identify threats at the speed of commerce. Visit www.spectrohm.com.

About Battelle

Battelle conducts research at major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, develops, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and industry. Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. Visit www.battelle.org.

About AFWERX

AFWERX, a program office at the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), connects innovators across government, industry and academia. Visit https://www.afwerx.com/.

About Stealthwerx

Stealthwerx is Whiteman Air Force Base's innovation cell. Stealthwerx assists Airmen in developing capabilities to revolutionize daily operations, including autonomous robotics, aircraft maintenance, and now technology to make bases safer.

This material is based upon work supported by the Air Force Research Laboratory/AFWERX under Contract FA864922P1165. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author (s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Air Force Research Laboratory/AFWERX.

