Spectrometry Market to grow by USD 7,199.81 million from 2022 to 2027|Rising geriatric population to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The spectrometry market size is set to grow by USD 7,199.81 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 9.65%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. The rising geriatric population is the key driver shaping the growth of the spectrometry market. In 2020, there were more than 727 million people aged 65 and above, which accounted for 9.3% of the total population. As per the data of the World Economic Forum, Japan has the highest percentage of people above 60 years of age. Moreover, owing to the factors such as low immunity and metabolism of the elderly population, they have to undergo diagnostic tests such as microbial testing on a regular basis. This led to an increase in demand for clinical mass spectrometry that reveals details about the causal microorganisms, which will be expected to fuel the growth of the spectrometry market during the forecast period. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Spectrometry Market 2023-2027

Spectrometry Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Vendor Landscape - Some of the major vendors of the spectrometry market include Agilent Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG, Hiden Analytical, JEOL Ltd., Kore Technology Ltd., LECO Corp., Linseis Messgerate GmbH, Microsaic Systems plc, MKS Instruments Inc., Perkin Elmer Inc., Process Insights Inc., Rigaku Corp., Shimadzu Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offering-

Agilent Technologies Inc.: The company offers spectrometry such as Triple Quadrupole, Quadrupole Time of Flight LC/MS, High Throughput LC/MS, and others.

The company offers spectrometry such as Triple Quadrupole, Quadrupole Time of Flight LC/MS, High Throughput LC/MS, and others. Bruker Corp.: The company offers spectrometry such as TOF, MRMS, QTOF, MS software, MS Solutions, and others.

The company offers spectrometry such as TOF, MRMS, QTOF, MS software, MS Solutions, and others. Hiden Analytical: The company offers spectrometry such as DLS 20 Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer

Spectrometry Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Segment Overview -

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (molecular spectrometry, mass spectrometry, and atomic spectrometry), end-user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, chemical and petrochemical industries, and academic institutions and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the molecular spectrometry segment will be significant during the forecast period. The pharmaceuticals and biotechnology segment is one of the major end-users of spectrometry instruments and systems. Some of the important mass spectrometry techniques include liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) and gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS) which enables the separation, identification, and quantification of compounds in complex mixtures, helping in the screening and profiling potential drug candidates. Hence, this will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview -

North America is estimated to contribute 53% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Increased funding for research and development activities, widespread application of mass spectrometer instruments in the life sciences, metabolomics, and petroleum industries, as well as the presence of major market players, are the main factors notably driving the spectrometry market in North America . Due to the huge government and private sector investment in research and development, the US is one of the prominent markets with the highest market share in North America for spectrometry. Hence, these rising investments are expected to boost the growth of the spectrometry market during the forecast period.

Spectrometry Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends

A key factor shaping the global spectrometry market is the rising demand for portable spectrometers. Market players have introduced small permanent magnets due to the large and bulky size of the traditional spectrometer system, which can facilitate the portability of mass spectrometers. Utilizing an advanced, multi-port magnetic sector gas analyzer and cryogen-free technology led to a small footprint and low weight for easy placement on standard laboratory benches.

For instance, PerkinElmer introduced Torino T-9 GC/MS, a portable mass spectrometer that is designed for benchtop operation in academic and industrial laboratories. These provide various benefits, such as an easy collection of routine, high-resolution mass-to-charge ratio data on molecules in solution. Hence, such innovations are expected to drive the global spectrometry market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The high cost of spectrometry instruments is one of the key challenges hindering the global spectrometry market growth. Especially spectrometry instruments equipped with advanced technologies and capabilities are highly expensive, and maintaining these instruments is difficult. Therefore, this cost factor can be a significant barrier for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) or research institutions operating with limited budgets.

Moreover, the application of cutting-edge technologies, sophisticated optics, precise detectors, and advanced data processing capabilities are notably increasing the overall cost of spectrometry instruments. Thus, such factors are expected to impede the spectrometry market during the forecast period.

Spectrometry Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist spectrometry market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the spectrometry market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the spectrometry market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of spectrometry market vendors.

Spectrometry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,199.81 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.59 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 53% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG, Hiden Analytical, JEOL Ltd., Kore Technology Ltd., LECO Corp., Linseis Messgerate GmbH, Microsaic Systems plc, MKS Instruments Inc., Perkin Elmer Inc., Process Insights Inc., Rigaku Corp., Shimadzu Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

