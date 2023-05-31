Spectros Medical Devices Pioneers Tissue Monitoring Technology

News provided by

Spectros MDI

31 May, 2023, 20:17 ET

Ensuring Vascular Performance Through Continuous, Non-Invasive Monitoring

HOUSTON, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectros Medical Devices, a leader in non-invasive sensing and remote monitoring, has pioneered a groundbreaking technology for monitoring the health of transplanted tissues in post-cancer and trauma reconstruction surgery, specifically in the highly specialized field of reconstructive micro-surgery.

The technology developed by Spectros Medical Devices has proven to be invaluable in the post-reconstructive microsurgery stage, providing early detection of vascular compromise through its sensors. This early detection enables timely re-exploration, vastly improving flap salvage and tissue recovery. By adopting this technology, Spectros Medical Devices is revolutionizing the way healthcare is delivered globally.

"Spectros Medical Devices believes that patient education and ensuring shared decision-making are vital to improving healthcare outcomes. Awareness and education play a crucial role in integrating these monitoring devices into the managed care system. The viability of technology and advancements in monitoring devices like ours are further impacted by this," said Rob Pupelis, CEO of Spectros Medical Devices.

Conventional methods of monitoring free-flaps are subjective and observer-dependent, leading to challenges and potential errors even for experienced clinicians. These devices reduce complications and shorten hospital stays after reconstructive microsurgeries.

The company's flagship product, the T-Stat Monitoring System, offers continuous, non-invasive, and localized measurements that are sensitive to regional and global ischemia. The T-Stat System's oximeter, which utilizes broad-band white light technology and fiber optic spectroscopy, provides accurate representation of flap perfusion at the microvascular level. This real-time data on tissue health aids in early detection, diagnosis, and real-time therapies, thereby reducing complications and overall costs.

Spectros Medical Devices' T-Stat Monitoring System comprises sensors designed for different applications. Surface sensors, commonly used in Breast Reconstruction surgeries, provide real-time monitoring of hemoglobin and tissue oxygen saturation. Endoscopic sensors assess local perfusion of the GI tract during endoscopy, enabling real-time treatments and therapies. Intraoral sensors monitor the saturation of the buccal mucosa and measure the effects of medications on patients with sepsis or other life-threatening medical emergencies.

To enhance the usability and effectiveness of the T-Stat System, Spectros Medical Devices offers the OnCall web-based application, which allows remote viewing of real-time T-Stat readings from anywhere, ensuring seamless access to data for surgeons and caregivers.

Building upon their commitment to improving patient outcomes, advancing technology, and delivering excellent service, Spectros Medical Devices maintains strong relationships with surgeons and provides ongoing support, training, and education to medical and supporting staff in hospitals. The company's focus on constant innovation has resulted in the development of their next-gen T-2.0 device, which includes enhanced sensors and applicators for superior quality and improved surgical outcomes.

Spectros Medical Devices advocates for collaboration within the healthcare community and actively seeks feedback from physicians, patients, and key opinion leaders to address healthcare pain points effectively. They are also engaged in partnerships with non-profit organizations to educate patients and raise awareness about the benefits of technology in improving surgical outcomes.

To read the full article, visit https://www.healthcaretechoutlook.com/spectros-medical-devices

SOURCE Spectros MDI

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.