Spectroscopy® Announces Bhavya Sharma, Ph.D., as the Winner of 2021 Emerging Leader in Molecular Spectroscopy

Sharma received her Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh in 2011. She has become a leader in the area of neurochemical detection with various forms of Raman spectroscopy, including surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) and spatially offset Raman spectroscopy. Sharma has developed novel Raman spectroscopy methods for neurological detection, including surface-enhanced spatially offset Raman spectroscopy. Additionally, she is developing methods to demonstrate direct detection of molecules for the first time by combining SERS and multivariate analysis.

Sharma has published 26 papers and has given more than 40 oral and poster presentations at scientific conferences. She is a reviewer for multiple journals and received an Outstanding Reviewer award for the journal Analyst in 2018. As an active member of the Coblentz Society, Sharma has served on multiple award committees and was also a member of the program committee for the OSA Optical Sensors Conference for 2018 and 2019. Sharma has also been active in organizing sessions at various scientific conferences, including Pittcon, the SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Symposium, and SciX.

Selected by an independent scientific committee, the Emerging Leader in Molecular Spectroscopy Award recognizes the achievements and aspirations of a talented young molecular spectroscopist who has made strides early in his or her career toward the advancement of molecular spectroscopy techniques and applications. The winner must be within 10 years of receiving his or her Ph.D.

