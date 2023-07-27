Spectrotel: 2023 8x8 North America Reseller of the Year

News provided by

Spectrotel, Inc.

27 Jul, 2023, 13:30 ET

The company is recognized for its commitment to the Cloud Communications channel.

NEPTUNE, N.J., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Spectrotel, Inc., a next-generation aggregator and leading integrated technology services provider, today announced that 8x8, Inc. has recognized Spectrotel as the 2023 8x8 North America Reseller of the Year. The recognition is for channel partners who help organizations transform their businesses with collaboration and customer experience solutions.

8x8, a leading SaaS (Software as a Service) provider of voice, video, chat, contact center and enterprise-class API solutions, delivers their Global Partner Awards every year as a way to recognize and celebrate their leading partners across the globe for their unwavering support and success in delivering accessible cloud communications to businesses across North America.

"We are honored to receive the 2023 8x8 North America Reseller of the Year Award," said Gabe Sette, Spectrotel SVP of Sales and Marketing. "This recognition is not only a testament to our commitment to the channel, but an emphasis on our dedication to delivering the ultimate customer experience. When we partnered with 8x8, we knew it was a win-win. Spectrotel partners and customers value our ability to go beyond the simplicity of a single source/single invoice. It is our unique ability to deliver engineering expertise, stellar project management, and 24/7 skilled support to provide the customer the optimal, unified technology experience."

As the 8x8 North America Reseller of the Year, Spectrotel remains steadfast in helping enterprises bridge the gaps between employee and customer experiences, ultimately boosting their productivity. Spectrotel's integrated platform, powered by 8x8, provides reliability, security, and the best overall value in the market:

  • Unparalleled Choice and Flexibility
  • Your Plan, Your Pace
  • The Power of One AI-driven Platform
  • One Provider, One Integrated Solution
  • The Ultimate Customer Experience

"We are thrilled for Spectrotel and their recognition as 8x8's North America Reseller of the Year. This award celebrates their unwavering commitment to deliver customer obsessed communications as an 8x8 Partner and I know we will continue to experience mutual growth in the year ahead," said Lisa Del Real, GVP of Global Channel Sales at 8x8."

About Spectrotel 
As the Next Generation Aggregator, Spectrotel is uniquely positioned to address the IT challenges of today and tomorrow. Leveraging their expansive relationships with best-in-class technology providers, with their thorough approach to understanding customer-specific organizational requirements, Spectrotel delivers comprehensive solutions to minimize risk, optimize resources and technology, and modernize the enterprise.

For more information, visit www.spectrotel.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:
Terri Vaccarino
Vice President, Marketing & Product
Spectrotel, Inc.
[email protected]
+1.732.345.7917

SOURCE Spectrotel, Inc.

