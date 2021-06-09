Spectrotel Strengthens Its Commitment to Channel Partner Growth with Addition of Top Talent

NEPTUNE, N.J., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrotel, Inc., a next-generation aggregator and leading integrated communication services provider, today announced that Mara Nursement and Jamison Powell have joined the company's roster of experienced industry personnel.

"The addition of these two industry rock stars is a huge boost to our channel partner program and support," said Michael Zedosky, Vice President, Channel Sales. "Both Jamison and Mara bring rich experience, deep connections, and in-depth industry knowledge to Spectrotel's seasoned channel support team. As the Next Generation aggregator, we are leading the industry as a single source provider for human-crafted, enterprise-optimized solutions that support the requirements of today's hybrid workforce. These strategic hires will bolster our partners' ability to proactively respond to this ever-changing market and are key to our combined growth and development."

A 20+ year industry veteran, Nursement has been recognized as a top performer by her peers and clients. She joins the Spectrotel team as Channel Manager of the Pacific Northwest Region where she will develop and support Spectrotel's channel partners in Alaska, Washington, Oregon and Northern California.

"I am absolutely thrilled to join the winning team at Spectrotel for several reasons -- their driven and positive leadership team, dedication to the partner channel, and solid reputation within the industry," said Nursement. "As a Next Generation Aggregator, they can best support and enable me to better serve my partners while contributing to my professional development. It's a win-win."

As Channel Manager of the South Central Region, Powell started his career as a NOC engineer and brings to Spectrotel 15+ years' experience as a 'solutions whisperer' working with some of the major players in the industry. In this role, Jamison will be responsible for expanding and developing Spectrotel's channel partner program in Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana.

"I wanted to join a company that allowed me to provide an end to end solution to my partners and customers alike. Spectrotel's wide portfolio of services gives me the ability to craft the most comprehensive, integrated solutions for cloud communications, managed services, connectivity and security," noted Powell, adding, "I also appreciate that Spectrotel's culture and family atmosphere, backed by an experienced management team, aligns with my personal philosophy and goals."

