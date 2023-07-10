Spectrotel Wins Innovation in Digital Transformation 2023 Visionary Spotlight Award

The company's robust Wireless WAN (WWAN) portfolio is recognized for its innovation in digital transformation.

NEPTUNE, N.J., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrotel, Inc., a next-generation aggregator and leading integrated communication services provider, today announced that Channel Vision Magazine has recognized Spectrotel as a winner of a 2023 Visionary Spotlight Award in the Innovation for Digital Transformation category. The award is for their leading Wireless WAN (WWAN) solutions.

The judges wrote: "Digital transformation evolves at lightning speed. Within our evolving workforce, virtual, hybrid and on-site teams need to work seamlessly with rapid, dependable connectivity and advanced security that simply cannot be met through a wired WAN alone. Many businesses have discovered wireless WAN, and Spectrotel is a trusted source for a reliable, wireless WAN infrastructure. Spectrotel provides access to next-gen, 24/7 technology that enables people, locations, and devices to be connected, anywhere."

"Spectrotel is proud to be recognized for our diverse Wireless WAN portfolio and receive this year's Visionary Spotlight Award," said Jay Kim, Spectrotel Director of Product Management. "Spectrotel's portfolio addresses the challenges IT leaders are facing by enhancing their technological capabilities, providing expertise, ensuring quality, mitigating risks, and optimizing costs. Our innovative Wireless WAN solutions offer agile services with real-time monitoring [via automation] to prevent overage charges before they happen."

As a Cradlepoint Premier Partner, Spectrotel delivers high-quality 5G solutions that address the IT challenges of today and tomorrow. With flexible solutions from major LTE and 5G suppliers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, Spectrotel can meet the specific needs of their customers with 5G unlimited data, high-speed FWA broadband, and tailored pooled data plans. These solutions and benefits include:

Maximum Uptime

Cost Effectiveness

Network Performance and Security

Network Agility

Coverage Everywhere

Efficiency

"We are honored to present Spectrotel with this Innovation in Digital Transformation VSA," said Beka Business Media president and CEO Berge Kaprelian. "The judges were impressed by the number of entries this year highlighting the evolving nature of the telecom and IT sector. All of us at ChannelVision Magazine and Beka Business Media congratulate the entire team at Spectrotel."

About Spectrotel

As the Next Generation Aggregator, Spectrotel is uniquely positioned to address the IT challenges of today and tomorrow. Leveraging their expansive relationships with best-in-class technology providers, with their thorough approach to understanding customer-specific organizational requirements, Spectrotel delivers comprehensive solutions to minimize risk, optimize resources and technology, and modernize the enterprise.

For more information, visit www.spectrotel.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About the Visionary Spotlight Awards

ChannelVision's annual Visionary Spotlight Awards competition was created to highlight channel and service provider innovation in communications and information technologies. The awards honor outstanding products, services and deployments across numerous technology categories. Visionary Spotlight Award winners exemplify this goal, showcasing innovations, a capacity for future-thinking and what sets them apart within the communication and IT sectors. For a complete list of 2023 winners, click here. For more information about the VSA program, contact Berge Kaprelian at [email protected].

Contact:

Terri Vaccarino

Vice President, Marketing & Product

Spectrotel, Inc.

[email protected]

+1.732.345.7917

SOURCE Spectrotel, Inc.