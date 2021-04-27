Spectrotel's Robust SD-WAN Suite of Services Recognized for Innovation and Vision

NEPTUNE, NJ, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrotel, Inc., a next-generation aggregator and leading integrated communication services provider of voice, network, cloud, managed services and security, today announced that its SD-WAN suite of services has been recognized as a 2021 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year. This is the second time Spectrotel has received this award.

TMC, a global, integrated media company, bestows the INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year award to companies that demonstrate the innovation, vision, and execution to deliver software-based networking tools driving the upward market trajectory. Spectrotel has developed a robust SD-WAN portfolio including four best in class providers – Bigleaf, Cisco Meraki, Fortinet Secure SD-WAN and VMWare – enabling them to craft unique, customized solutions based on their customer's traffic patterns and network topology.

As mobile workforces become a permanent reality, a growing imperative for IT leaders will be the continued integration of networking and security. And while convergence with security is not necessarily a new trend, the events of the past year have greatly accelerated the momentum and emphasis behind developing secure remote user solutions that are part of the SD-WAN infrastructure.

"Spectrotel's established relationships with industry leaders in both SD-WAN and security – including Gartner Magic Quadrant companies – put us ahead of the game, enabling us to offer our customers the best and most current networking and security technologies in the industry," said Ross Artale, Spectrotel President and COO. "We combine our deep technology knowledge, best-in-breed provider partnerships, and personal, one-stop service, to create unique, enterprise optimized, and most importantly, human-crafted solutions to support our customers' needs now and prepare them for the future. It's this unique approach that establishes us as the Next Generation Aggregator. We're honored to be recognized by TMC for our foresight, innovation and vision in this area."

"Winners of the 2021 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Awards are not only pioneers, but also innovators creating new and powerful networking options for their customers," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "As a leader in the exploding market for software-based networks, Spectrotel combines enterprise optimized solutions with a personalized, human-crafted approach. They deserve much congratulations and I look forward to seeing their continued growth and success."

About Spectrotel

As the Next Generation Aggregator, Spectrotel is uniquely positioned to address the IT challenges of today and tomorrow. Leveraging their expansive relationships with best-in-class technology providers, with their thorough approach to understanding customer-specific organizational requirements, Spectrotel delivers comprehensive solutions to minimize risk, optimize resources and technology, and modernize the enterprise.



For more information, visit www.spectrotel.com or follow us on Linkedin.



About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.

