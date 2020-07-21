Spectrotel's Ross Artale, Named a Channel Partners 'Top Gun 51' Channel Leader

Mr. Artale has approximately 25 years of experience in the Telecommunications industry and has been integral in leading and implementing operational strategies aimed at improving the agent and customer experience. He has led the transformation of Spectrotel from a regional CLEC to a national next-generation integrated solutions provider and MSP, quadrupling the company's revenue during his tenure. He is responsible for managing and leading all day to day operations including sales, product management, marketing, network operations, engineering, and IT.

To compile the Top Gun 51 list, determined each year in tandem with the annual MSP 501, Channel Partners and Channel Futures editors invited those who know channel executives best — distributors, master agents and industry analysts — to nominate leaders who exemplify channel advocacy and leadership. All nominations are strictly confidential.

A channel leader was defined as possessing integrity, knowledge and confidence, the ability to inspire others, commitment and passion. He or she must be adept at recognizing the increasing diversity of partner types, revenue models, and partner and customer journeys.

Those tasked with selecting the Top Gun 51 were asked to consider three criteria for selection:

Advocates for the channel model with internal leadership. Proof points: Minimal or no house or named accounts. Product or service has "channel-friendly" features and meets advertised claims for end-user functionality. Few operational roadblocks to success within partner program. Is committed to partners' business success: Proof points: Has increased the percentage of revenue coming through partners during tenure. Can show data to support innovative programs for, for example, use of MDF funds, training and certifications. Provides effective enablement. Works to earn trust: Proof points: Considered ethical and honest by partners. Is transparent about direction of company and limitations of product or service. Minimizes risk of engagement.

"Spectrotel has always been 100% committed to the channel and values the strong relationships we have formed over the last two decades with our partners. I am truly humbled to be nominated and recognized by my peers for the Top Gun 51. I enjoy working with the amazing entrepreneurs in the channel to bring innovative solutions and best in class service to our mutual customers," stated Mr. Artale.

Ross Artale and the rest of this year's #TopGun51 will be recognized in a special program during Channel Partners Virtual: Digital Events for the Modern Channel. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolution have been combined into a three-day online event to be held Sept. 8-10.

In addition, three special award winners — Channel Innovator (thought leadership, innovation); Lifetime Achievement Award; and Rising Star (chief in the role less than two years) — will be announced during the program.

"Today's channel leaders must be futurists, accountants, technologists, marketers and crisis managers," said Kris Blackmon, senior content director for Channel Partners and Channel Futures. "It's important to recognize these outstanding executives on the basis of insights from within the community itself. We want to thank all everyone who helped us assemble this year's list."

The complete 2020 Top Gun 51 list is available at Channel Partners.

About Spectrotel

For 20 years, Spectrotel has provided quality, affordable, personalized, and integrated communication services to SMB and enterprise customers. Spectrotel delivers the versatility of any service, any carrier, any speed, at any location. This provides a fully integrated and customizable enterprise solution that is flexible and scalable as technologies evolve and businesses expand. For more information, visit http://www.spectrotel.com/

About Informa Tech

Channel Partners Online, Channel Futures, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolution are part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector. They help drive the future by inspiring the technology community to design, build and run a better digital world by providing market-leading research, media, training and event brands. Every year, they welcome 7,400+ subscribers to their research, more than 3.8 million unique visitors a month to their digital communities, 18,200+ students to their training programs and 225,000 delegates to their events.

Background

The 2020 Top Gun 51 list is based on data collected by Channel Partners and Channel Futures from a list of well-known master agents, distributors and channel analysts. Data was collected online from May 13 to June 3, 2020. All nominations are held in strict confidence.

