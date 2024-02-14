Spectrum Advanced Manufacturing Technologies Plays Vital Role in NASA's Deep Space Optical Communications

The Psyche Spacecraft Surpasses its 100-Day Milestone, Marking a New Era in Space Technology and Communication

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Psyche spacecraft, part of NASA's ambitious deep space exploration, completes its crucial 100-day checkout phase, Spectrum Advanced Manufacturing Technologies , a leader in high-reliability circuit card assembly and contract manufacturing, announces its significant role in this milestone. Launched on October 13, 2023, aboard the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, the Psyche mission has successfully deployed its solar arrays and entered the operational phase, thanks in part to Spectrum's high-precision circuit boards.

Psyche Spacecraft Asteroid Composite (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU)

"Spectrum's circuit boards are at the heart of the Psyche spacecraft's communication systems," says Jeff Gilbert, Chief Operating Officer of Spectrum Advanced Manufacturing Technologies. "Our involvement in this project demonstrates our commitment to advancing space technology. Our products' performance during the critical initial 100 days is a testament to our team's expertise and the reliability of our technology in extreme conditions."

According to NASA , the Psyche mission, managed by Arizona State University and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), represents a significant leap in deep space exploration. The spacecraft's journey to the asteroid Psyche will be propelled by an innovative solar electric propulsion system, enhanced by Spectrum's cutting-edge technology. This advancement is critical for the Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) experiment , designed to drastically improve long-distance space communication. By employing a near-infrared laser system, the DSOC aims to facilitate swifter transmission rates and substantially greater bandwidth, setting a new standard for sending and receiving data across the vast expanse of space.

Now, with the checkout phase behind, the Psyche spacecraft sets its sights on a Mars gravity assist in 2.5 years, a crucial step in its 5.5-year journey to the asteroid belt. Spectrum's contributions are integral to the success of this mission, highlighting the company's leading role in developing technologies critical for the future of space exploration.

Spectrum has a rich history in aerospace, including projects like the James Webb Space Telescope and the Roman Space Telescope. To learn more about Spectrum and its cutting-edge circuit board technology, visit spectrumamt.com .

About Spectrum Advanced Manufacturing Technologies

Spectrum Advanced Manufacturing Technologies, Inc. (Spectrum AMT) stands as a prominent leader in high-reliability circuit card assembly and contract manufacturing, with over 25 years in the industry. Serving sectors such as Aerospace, Spaceflight, DoD, Medical Devices, and Enterprise and industrial, Spectrum consistently meets high standards and client expectations. Key collaborations include systems for the MK-48 Torpedo, MH-60 SeaHawk Helicopters, and NASA's Dragonfly project. Adhering to principles of precision and "never fail" reliability, Spectrum AMT exemplifies commitment and excellence. Learn more at spectrumamt.com .

Media Contact:

Melissa Whitworth | Lightspeed PR/M | [email protected]

SOURCE Spectrum Advanced Manufacturing Technologies