Spectrum Advanced Manufacturing Technologies to Highlight Transformative Capabilities at SpaceCom Space Congress 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Advanced Manufacturing Technologies, Inc. (Spectrum AMT), a pivotal force in high-reliability microelectronic circuits and electronic assemblies manufacturing for over 25 years, is poised to exhibit its transformative capabilities in product development and manufacturing services at SpaceCom — America's Commercial Space Conference and Exposition. The event starts today and runs through February 1, 2024, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

(Image credit: dima_zel via Getty Images)

Spectrum AMT, a subsidiary of Ocutrx Technologies, Inc. (a leader in augmented reality (AR) and 3D technology), has earned a sterling reputation for its excellence in high reliability circuit card assembly and contract manufacturing. The company's impressive capacity to manufacture over 100 diverse products for a wide range of aerospace and spaceflight products showcases its versatility and expertise.

This extensive manufacturing prowess underscores Spectrum AMT's significant role in pivotal "never fail" projects, particularly in the realm of deep space technologies and aerospace. Its contributions include electronics and electronic assemblies for projects like the Psyche mission, which explores the mysteries of a metal-rich asteroid hundreds of millions of miles away, and the development of Dream Chaser, an experimental reusable lifting-body spaceplane by Sierra Space. Additionally, Spectrum AMT has played a crucial part in deep=space missions like the Hubble and James Webb Space Telescopes, the latter a cutting-edge space observatory featuring the largest mirror yet on a near-infrared space telescope, and the Roman Space Telescope, NASA's next-generation infrared space telescope set to launch by May 2027.

Jeff Gilbert, COO of Spectrum AMT, expresses his enthusiasm, stating, "SpaceCom offers us a unique opportunity to spotlight our remarkable strides within the aerospace sector, just one facet of our comprehensive services catering to a diverse clientele of over 100 businesses across various space, aeroflight and commercial industries. We are genuinely excited to exhibit our pivotal role in driving technological advancements and showcasing our adeptness in fulfilling the industry's wide-ranging requirements. This event serves as an ideal stage for us to illuminate our distinct competitive edge."

Attendees can visit Spectrum AMT at Booth # 422 at SpaceCom 2024. For appointments or further details, contact Victoria McArtor at [email protected] .

To learn more about Spectrum AMT's impactful solutions, visit SpectrumAMT.com .

About Spectrum Advanced Manufacturing Technologies, Inc.

Spectrum Advanced Manufacturing Technologies, Inc. (Spectrum AMT) stands as a prominent leader in high-reliability circuit card assembly and contract manufacturing, with over 25 years of industry experience. Serving sectors such as Aerospace, Spaceflight, DoD, Medical Devices, and Enterprise and industrial, Spectrum consistently meets high standards and client expectations. Key collaborations include systems for the MK-48 Torpedo, MH-60 SeaHawk Helicopters, and NASA's Dragonfly project. The company's contributions to the Goddard Spaceflight Center and the Dream Chaser initiative with Sierra Space Technologies highlight their expertise. Adhering to principles of precision and "never fail" reliability, Spectrum AMT exemplifies commitment and excellence. Learn more at spectrumamt.com .

About Ocutrx Technologies, Inc.

Ocutrx Technologies, Inc., anchored in the US and Europe, leads in AR/XR and 3D visualization, expanding its horizons across various industries. Founded by Michael and Mitch Freeman, two Emmy Award Winning Inventors of mobile video in the 1990s, the company emerged from a passion to tackle the adversities of Advanced Macular Degeneration. Their groundbreaking OcuLenz™ headset corrects vision for patients with Advanced Macular Degeneration for better vision and life quality. Complementing this, Ocutrx's OR-Bot™ 3D Surgical Visualization Theatre sets new benchmarks in surgical methodologies, offering surgeons unmatched resolution, cinematic quality magnification, and depth precision. In a significant acknowledgment of its innovative prowess, The DigiLoupe headset is the next phase in enhanced surgery holographic visualization. With the acquisition of Spectrum Advanced Manufacturing Technologies, Inc., Ocutrx became diversified across several industry sectors, including Healthcare, AR/XR, 3D Visualization & Microscopes, AI, Medical Devices, Aerospace, Spaceflight, and Defense. Ocutrx was named to Fast Company's list of "Next Big Things in Tech," recognizing technological breakthroughs across industries that promise to transform the future. While its initial focus is on the ophthalmic sector, Ocutrx envisions catering to multiple patient and surgical arenas. Strengthening its position, Ocutrx recently acquired Spectrum AMT, an FDA-certified manufacturing facility, further bolstering its innovation capacities. Learn more at ocutrextech.com .

