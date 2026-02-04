Spectrum AMT Awarded MDA Contract under $151 Billion SHIELD IDIQ; Partners with D-Orbit USA and Ocutrx Technologies, Inc.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Laser and Technologies, Inc. (a subsidiary of Ocutrx Technologies, Inc.), is pleased to announce it was awarded a contract position on the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery /indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151B. This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that enable rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with greater speed and agility. Spectrum, along with parent company Ocutrx, has partnered with D-Orbit USA for this Missile Defense Agency contract.

Spectrum was founded in 1997 to provide quick-turn, high-reliability electronics manufacturing and product design services to the DoD, aerospace, medical, industrial, and commercial marketplaces.

Ocutrx Technologies, Inc. specializes in advanced signal processing and real-time image analysis, backed by a strong patent portfolio in both fields. As the parent company of Spectrum, Ocutrx brings deep technical expertise to the team, supporting next-generation space-based sensing and detection efforts under the SHIELD program.

Spectrum and Ocutrx will partner with D-Orbit USA, a designer and manufacturer of advanced satellites. D-Orbit USA is part of the global D-Orbit Group, which has delivered more than 200 payloads to orbit, completed 21 successful on-orbit missions, and raised over $250 million in funding. The company's leadership includes engineers who helped design both the Starlink and Kuiper constellations, bringing deep legacy in high-performance space systems.

Together, Spectrum, D-Orbit USA, and Ocutrx are united in their commitment to advancing the nation's defensive capabilities. The team is eager to bring expertise, innovation, and proven technologies to the Missile Defense Agency, sharing a mission to strengthen America's layered defense architecture, safeguarding U.S. citizens for generations to come.

About Spectrum:

Spectrum AMT is a prominent leader in High-Reliability Circuit Card Assembly and Contract Manufacturing, with nearly 30 years of industry experience meeting high standards and client expectations. Learn more at www.spectrumamt.com.

About Ocutrx:

Ocutrx Technologies, Inc. is an advanced technology company specializing in next-generation AR/XR optical systems, real-time image processing, and 3D visualization for medical, industrial, defense, and emerging technology markets. Learn more at www.ocutrxtech.com.

About D-Orbit USA:

D-Orbit USA is a leading space technology company focused on the design, manufacturing, and deployment of high-performance satellite systems. Learn more at www.dorbit.com/about.

Media Contact:

Victoria McArtor, Chief Communications Officer, [email protected]

SOURCE Ocutrx Technologies, Inc.