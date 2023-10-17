Spectrum Analyzer Market size to increase by USD 748.48 million from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing demand for spectrum analyzers in defense boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The spectrum analyzer market size is expected to grow by USD 748.48 million between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by end-user (communication, aerospace and defense, mechanical, and semiconductor and electronics), technology (wired and wireless), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Spectrum Analyzer Market 2023-2027

Increasing demand for spectrum analyzers in defense drives the market growth during the forecast period. Spectrum analyzers are major tools in electronic warfare and signal intelligence operations. In addition, this system is used for the detection, interception, analysis, and identification of enemy communications signals, radar emissions as well as other electronic activities to provide useful intelligence in order to defend or attack. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View PDF Sample

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the spectrum analyzer market: Aaronia AG, Advantest Corp., AFJ Instruments Srl, Aim and Thurlby Thandar Instruments, Anritsu Corp., Avcom of Virginia Inc., B and K Precision Corp., Berkeley Nucleonics Corp., CRFS Ltd., Fortive Corp., Giga tronics Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., LP Technologies Inc., National Instruments Corp., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Shenzhen Dingyang Technology Co. Ltd., Signal Hound, Stanford Research Systems, Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Spectrum Analyzer Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 7.7% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

Robust demand for wireless communication technologies is a primary trend in the market.

The generation of wireless communication technologies, such as 5G, IoT, and Wi-Fi, fuels the need for spectrum analyzers to analyze, optimize, and troubleshoot wireless signals within various frequency bands

In addition, spectrum analyzers are needed to verify and ensure compliance with spectrum regulations for these devices, minimizing the risk of interference and enhancing network reliability.

Hence, such factors are driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Challenges

High cost associated with spectrum analyzers is a major challenge hindering the market growth.

Spectrum analyzers with advanced capabilities, including wider frequency range, high resolution, fast sweep rates, and real-time analysis, needed sophisticated components and engineering, leading to higher manufacturing costs.

Key Segments:

The market share of the communication segment is significant during the forecast period. One of the basic tools used in the telecommunications and communication industry are spectrum analyzer. In addition, they are used for different tasks, such as analyzing and monitoring the frequency spectrum of signals, measuring signal strength, detecting interference, and ensuring the efficient use of the available frequency spectrum.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Free Sample Report

