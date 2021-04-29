Spectrum And Global Superstar Ozuna Rejoin Forces For Second Free Exclusive Virtual Concert On Friday, May 7 At 8 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Spectrum Mobile™ will present a second exclusive virtual concert with global superstar Ozuna on Friday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET, following the successful concert collaboration last fall. The show will feature Colombian reggaeton singer Manuel Turizo and DJ Alex Sensation, and is available to customers and non-customers of Spectrum services. The concert will premiere exclusively on Ozuna's YouTube channel for 48 hours, and it will be available starting May 10, via Spectrum TV Free On Demand courtesy of Tarima TV – the first Spanish-language channel in the U.S. offering 24-hour Latino music concerts.

"Our concert collaboration with Ozuna last year was a huge success with music fans, generating over 1.2 million video views across connected devices inside and out of the home," said Marisol Martinez, Vice President of Multicultural Marketing for Charter Communications, which operates the Spectrum brand of internet, TV, voice and mobile solutions. "At a time when fans still cannot go to in-person concerts, this electrifying one-hour special represents unique quality content we want to create for our Latino customers so they can enjoy an unforgettable experience with family and friends."

The concert features Ozuna performing his greatest hits with an opening set from Manuel Turizo performing songs from his new album, "Dopamina." The concert will feature exclusive interviews with both artists and behind the scenes content. The concert is part of a new marketing campaign for Spectrum Mobile, the nation's fastest-growing mobile provider*, that will encompass mass, digital and social media, including Spectrum Mobile retail stores in key Hispanic markets.

"I am very happy with the opportunity of sharing another virtual concert with my fans that they can watch from the comfort of their homes, and I hope everyone enjoys it from beginning to end," said Ozuna. "Thanks to my friends Manuel Turizo and Alex Sensation for being part of this special concert. And most of all, thanks to Spectrum Mobile for making this possible again."

"This partnership once again raises the bar, providing the entertainment content that consumers are looking for," said Ruben Leyva, Senior Vice President of Artist Services and Premium Content for Sony Music US Latin. "We are thrilled to see our Artists shine on-stage, at a crucial time when their music is in demand and fans are searching for more ways to connect to their favorite Artists."

Spectrum's new marketing campaign with Ozuna is part of the connectivity provider's broader marketing initiatives to help inform Hispanics of the unique offerings of Spectrum Mobile and utilizes the Puerto Rican singer's influence to emotionally connect with millennials and their fast-paced, connected lifestyle. To watch the latest television ads, including the new spots featuring Ozuna, visit the Spectrum Latino YouTube page.

Spectrum Mobile offers the highest-quality experience, value and flexibility, with the fastest overall speeds** combining Spectrum's nationwide 5G and 4G LTE coverage and network of Out-of-Home WiFi access points and Home Internet. This is the latest Spectrum campaign featuring Ozuna, who first appeared in a series of multiplatform spots for Spectrum in early 2020, promoting the company's advanced broadband and TV services for Hispanic audiences. These include Spectrum TV's Mi Plan Latino, which offers more than 140 channels in English and Spanish, and Spectrum TV's Latino View tier, featuring more than 75 channels in Spanish.

More information about Spectrum Mobile is available at www.SpectrumMobile.com. More information about Spectrum TV Mi Plan Latino is available at www.spectrum.com/cable-tv/latino-plans.

* "Fastest Growing Mobile Provider" claim based on Q4 2020 subscriber data.

** "Fastest Overall Speed" claim based on Nielsen Mobile Performance cellular and WiFi speed test results for Spectrum, Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint mobile customers in Spectrum service area from1/1/2020 to 9/26/2020.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 31 million customers in 41 states. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage, sports and high-quality original programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks and Spectrum Originals. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/840511/Spectrum_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Spectrum

Related Links

http://www.SpectrumMobile.com

