Spectrum Asia Expands to Meet Growing Demand for Gaming-Related Services

TOKYO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Government of Japan takes the first steps toward the introduction of integrated resorts and casino gaming continues to expand rapidly from Vietnam to Vladivostok, Russia, the Spectrum Asia specialty unit of Spectrum Gaming Group has expanded its global team of experts to address the growing need for expert, independent services related to all aspects of the gaming industry.

"Spectrum is enhancing and increasing our Asia team to offer our full range of services to our governmental and private-sector clients in Asia and Australia," said Spectrum Managing Director Fredric Gushin, who has worked extensively in Asia since 1993. "Our growth reflects our continuing commitment to the Asia-Pacific region and our ongoing efforts to implement regulated gaming around the world. Our team is poised to assist our clients in all aspects of gaming control, strategic planning and development."

Spectrum Asia has worked in 17 Asian jurisdictions, delivering services that include:

Due diligence investigations

Economic and social impact studies

Feasibility studies and market analyses

Legislative and regulatory services

Litigation support

Operator and developer services

Public policy guidance

Regulatory and anti-money-laundering compliance consulting

Risk assessment

Strategic planning

In addition to Gushin, the Spectrum Asia team includes the following senior-level professionals:

Dennis Andreaci , Senior Projects Advisor: Andreaci is an internationally recognized gaming industry executive with extensive experience in Asia , having held senior positions with Galaxy Macau, Marina Bay Sands , Sands Macao, Solaire and Venetian Macao.

, Senior Projects Advisor: Andreaci is an internationally recognized gaming industry executive with extensive experience in , having held senior positions with Galaxy Macau, , Sands Macao, Solaire and Venetian Macao. Paul Bromberg , Senior Vice President, Investigations: Bromberg, an expert on Chinese and Southeast Asian business affairs, has been overseeing and conducting investigations in Asia since 1988, during which he has worked closely with government and law enforcement agencies. Bromberg has worked with Spectrum on numerous projects since 1993.

, Senior Vice President, Investigations: Bromberg, an expert on Chinese and Southeast Asian business affairs, has been overseeing and conducting investigations in since 1988, during which he has worked closely with government and law enforcement agencies. Bromberg has worked with Spectrum on numerous projects since 1993. Asaka Ishiyama , Senior Vice President, Japan : Ishiyama, who heads the Spectrum Asia office in Tokyo , has more than 35 years of hands-on business experience in real estate, construction, financing, and business with both foreign and Japanese companies, including extensive exposure to American, Australian, Southeast Asiana and South Asian business cultures. He previously was head of Citigroup's asset management group.

, Senior Vice President, : Ishiyama, who heads the Spectrum Asia office in , has more than 35 years of hands-on business experience in real estate, construction, financing, and business with both foreign and Japanese companies, including extensive exposure to American, Australian, Southeast Asiana and South Asian business cultures. He previously was head of Citigroup's asset management group. William Kisby , Senior Vice President, Investigations: Kisby is the CEO of Spectrum subsidiary NFC Global Solutions, a leading worldwide provider of due diligence, compliance and risk consulting services for more than 25 years. Kisby served as Deputy Project Manager in many of Spectrum's investigations in Asia . He served 27 years with the New Jersey State Police, 15 of which were with the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Casino Intelligence Unit.

, Senior Vice President, Investigations: Kisby is the CEO of Spectrum subsidiary NFC Global Solutions, a leading worldwide provider of due diligence, compliance and risk consulting services for more than years. Kisby served as Deputy Project Manager in many of Spectrum's investigations in He served 27 years with the State Police, 15 of which were with the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Casino Intelligence Unit. Heather Scheibenstock, Senior Vice President for Business Development, Asia : Based in Australia , Scheibenstock has extensive experience in corporate leadership and in the gaming industry. She has served in executive positions at Australian Gaming & Entertainment, Echo Entertainment Group, Jupiters Hotel & Casino, and Solaire Resorts.

Additionally, Spectrum Asia is formally allied with Mahony Global, a Melbourne, Australia-based consultancy specializing in management recruitment, strategic planning, and corporate governance.

"With the ongoing development of new casinos and the accelerating activity of license applications and renewals throughout Asia and Australia, the requirements for excellence in compliance and a deep understanding of the regulatory environments has never been more important," Scheibenstock said. "Operators need to stay informed on developments and innovations from around the world. As a global company with in-depth knowledge across all facets of the industry, Spectrum Asia offers an invaluable proposition."

Visit https://www.spectrumgaming.com/spectrum-asia/ for more information about Spectrum Asia, or email solutions@spectrumgaming.com

About Spectrum: Spectrum Gaming Group is a non-partisan consultancy that specializes in the economics, regulation and policy of legalized gambling worldwide. We have provided independent research and professional services to public- and private-sector clients since 1993. We bring wide industry perspective to every engagement, having worked in 40 US states and territories and in 48 countries on six continents.

