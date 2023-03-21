Spectrum Auctions Training Course (London, United Kingdom - October 19-20, 2023)

DUBLIN, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spectrum Auctions Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course is a practical learning experience as well as a chance to learn the lessons of recent auctions. You will take part in a variety of auctions using the latest online software with leading experts to guide you through the key principles and potential pitfalls.

Why attend this course?

Spectrum auctions have gone from being a US and European phenomenon to becoming the global standard. We can expect a full programme of spectrum release over the coming years, including 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz; 3.5 GHz; L-band; as well as the refarming of existing mobile bands and the award of mmWave bands for 5G.

Part of the purpose of this course is to learn the lessons of recent auctions, particularly the large multi-band processes in Switzerland, Germany, Ireland, the UK and India, the incentive auction in the US and problematic auctions like those in Poland and the Czech Republic.

Another aim is to consider the new challenges for upcoming auctions. With the wider policy focus shifting from competition to broadband deployment do we need to re-think the emphasis on encouraging new entrants? Are auctions still delivering the full maximum social and economic benefits? Are other assignment mechanisms better suited in some circumstances, such as mmWave in 5G?

As enthusiasm for the Combinatorial Clock Auction wanes, we examine whether the format is fatally flawed or still suitable in some circumstances?

This course will help you assess those issues using not just theoretical means but also the practical experience gained by taking part in a variety of online auctions.

Never has the success of spectrum auctions been more crucial to the fortunes of companies or national economies and this course is designed to help you make informed choices in this vital area.

This two-day Valuing the Spectrum training course is held immediately before the Auctions Masterclass. It examines the valuation issues essential to a successful auction and the content of the two courses are complementary. There is a discount for booking both courses together.

Who Should Attend:

The course is aimed at people who either work for regulators or for commercial organisations who are likely to take part in spectrum auctions. The programme is particularly relevant for the following fields: mobile; broadcasting; wireless broadband; electronics manufacturers; and some public sector spectrum users such as defence.

The content is well suited to three groups of people:

Executives preparing for forthcoming spectrum auctions

Those who want practical experience of taking part in an auction

Those wanting to familiarise themselves with the latest thinking in the field

