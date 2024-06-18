SPECTRUM AWARDS $300,000 TO FOURTH CLASS OF SPECTRUM SCHOLARS

15 Students Will Each Receive $20,000 Scholarship and Participate in Professional Development Program

STAMFORD, Conn., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of connectivity and entertainment services, today announced that 15 college students will each be awarded $20,000 in scholarships and have the opportunity to participate in a two-year educational and professional development program through its Spectrum Scholars initiative. With this $300,000 commitment, Spectrum has provided $1 million in scholarships to students with financial need since 2020.

Each of the rising college juniors selected for the 2024-2025 program will receive a scholarship to be applied towards their junior and senior years, a Spectrum mentor, access to networking events and career readiness education, and the opportunity for a paid Spectrum internship. The program is tailored to the development needs of young professionals, empowering them to expand their skill sets, explore new career paths and grow their networks.

"Spectrum Scholars creates a supportive and educational environment that arms students with the experiences and skills to prepare them for the corporate world while actively guiding them towards their desired career goals," said Paul Marchand, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer for Charter. "Now in its fourth year, the program builds a better talent pipeline and nurtures next generation leaders through meaningful financial support, mentorship and career development."

Participation in Spectrum Scholars can also open the door to potential Spectrum career opportunities after graduation. Spectrum Scholars alumni Byron Coulter started a position with Spectrum as an Associate Development Operations Engineer this past May after graduating from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a degree in Computer Information Systems.

"Spectrum Scholars was instrumental in helping to shape my career path, providing not just financial aid but exposure to new career opportunities," said Mr. Coulter. "Initially, I was interested in cybersecurity, but the broad experiences offered by the program redirected me towards data center infrastructure and ultimately, a full-time job offer with the company before I had graduated."

Meet the 2024-2025 Spectrum Scholars Recipients

This year, Spectrum received over 930 applications for Spectrum Scholars. The 2024-2025 class is comprised of 15 students representing eight states and a number of schools and academic majors.

CALIFORNIA

Ashley Kim of Los Alamedos; University of California, Berkeley , Data Science

of Los Alamedos; , Data Science Mark Nour of Placentia; University of California, Berkeley , Computer Science

of Placentia; , Computer Science Devon Woodfine of Los Angeles ; Los Angeles City College , Computer Information Systems

COLORADO

Jonathan Bateman of Denver ; Rochester Institute of Technology , Cyber Security

MICHIGAN

Ranyah Bullock of Kent ; Delaware State University , Communications

; , Communications Danielle Ewang of Ann Arbor ; University of Michigan , Business Administration

NEW JERSEY

Sarpreet Singh of Parlin ; Rutgers University, New Brunswick , Finance and Computer Science

NEW YORK

Jimmy Chen of Manhattan ; Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute , Computer Science

of ; , Computer Science Brian Lin of Queens ; Cornell University , Business Administration

of ; , Business Administration Zhenbin Lin of Queens ; Stony Brook University, Computer Science

of ; University, Computer Science Chidera Okonkwo of Queens ; University of California, Los Angeles , Finance

PENNSYLVANIA

Nasrin Ali of Abbington Township; George Mason University , Computer Science

TEXAS

Jimena Casas of El Paso ; University of Texas at Austin , Electrical Engineering

of ; , Electrical Engineering Journei Ferguson of Houston ; Spelman College , Computer Science and Economics

WASHINGTON

Imani Cage of Seattle ; Seattle University , Computer Science

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the Company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise® provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.