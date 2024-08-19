Spectrum Brands Global Pet Care, Aperture Pet & Life Launch Aquarium Starter Sets Designed to Hook Beginner Hobbyists

Collaboration Integrates Vivid GloFish® Style with Functionality of HelloReef® Aquarium Systems

BLACKSBURG, Va., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Brands, Inc., a leading supplier of pet products of exceptional value and quality for dogs, cats, birds, fish and small animals, will partner with Aperture Pet & Life, the integrated company for some of the largest brands in the aquatics industry, to offer a range of exciting new products designed to simplify the GloFish® fluorescent fish experience for new aquarists.

The collaboration will blend the vibrant beauty of the Spectrum Brands' GloFish® line with the functionality and instructional expertise of Aperture's HelloReef® all-in-one aquarium sets, which come with all of the right equipment and education beginners need to get started – including a complete, interactive online experience with step-by-step coaching to ensure success.

The new products will bring that expert guidance and support to fans of popular GloFish® fluorescent fish, which offer a captivating, colorful addition to any aquarium. Available in seven tropical species, including new GloFish® Angelfish, these extraordinary fish produce a fluorescent protein that stands out spectacularly under blue LED lights, with ambient sunlight and white LED aquarium lighting also highlighting their vivid hues.

"GloFish® fluorescent fish are easy to care for and amazing to watch, which makes them a fantastic choice for first-time aquarium keepers," said John Pailthorp, President-Global Pet Care at Spectrum Brands. "Our collaboration with Aperture will help us better connect with those consumers who are looking for a fully comprehensive, interactive experience that builds confidence and fosters a lifelong appreciation for fishkeeping."

The brands will launch two new all-inclusive aquarium kits: HelloReef® All-In-One 15 Gallon GloFish® Kit, available in fall 2024, and HelloReef® All-In-One 40 Gallon GloFish® Angelfish Kit, available in early 2025. These interactive sets will feature a durable glass aquarium for an unobstructed view of your GloFish® aquatic environment, an LED lighting system specially designed to enhance the vivid colors of GloFish® fluorescent fish, filtration, starter supplies and décor – plus step-by-step start-up instructions, user-friendly components and interactive support to make setting up and caring for the aquarium a breeze, even for beginners.

An Aquaillumination Blade LED GloFish® Light line, with a spectrum specially designed to enhance the vivid colors of GloFish® fluorescent fish, will also be available. The fully programmable lights can be tuned to create a mesmerizing glow that illuminates the aquarium while providing adequate output for live aquatic plants.

"Aperture and Spectrum Brands share the mission of making aquarium keeping accessible and enjoyable for everyone," said Natalie Strahan, CEO of Aperture Pet & Life. "These kits not only simplify the process but also bring a touch of magic to any space with the enchanting glow of GloFish® fluorescent fish. We believe it will inspire people to dive into the world of aquariums and experience the joy of bringing aquatics into their own home."

The HelloReef® All-In-One GloFish® Kits and LED Blade Lights will be available at www.helloreef.com and www.glofish.com, and at select retailers nationwide.

About GloFish® Products

GloFish® fluorescent fish are born brilliant! They get their natural, vibrant color from their parents and are not injected, painted or dyed. Enhanced by a full range of aquarium kits, lighting, décor and accessories, GloFish® products create a complete underwater fluorescent experience that appeals to all ages and levels of expertise. Learn more at www.glofish.com.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings is a home-essentials company with a mission to make living better at home. We focus on delivering innovative products and solutions to consumers for use in and around the home through our trusted brands. We are a leading supplier of specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, personal insect repellents, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, and small household appliances. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including GloFish®, Tetra®, DreamBone®, SmartBones®, Nature's Miracle®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, Good 'n' Fun®, Good Boy®, Meowee!™, OmegaOne®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Rejuvenate®, Black Flag®, Liquid Fence®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Black+Decker®, PowerXL™, Emeril Lagasse®, and Copper Chef™. For more information, please visit www.spectrumbrands.com. Spectrum Brands – A Home Essentials Company™

About Aperture Pet & Life

Aperture is a leading online retailer, manufacturer and distributor of products and solutions in over 50 countries through an integrated platform, which includes the industry's leading online marketplace for saltwater aquarists, world-class products for the success of saltwater, freshwater and reptile and amphibian ecosystems and habitats, distribution operations, sales professionals and one of the pet industry's largest YouTube platforms, with over 400,000 subscribers and 110 million views. Through its banner brands Bulk Reef Supply, Neptune Systems, EcoTech Marine, Aquaillumination, Leap Habitats and others, the company offers its customers the products and resources they need to create thriving ecosystems. For more information, visit www.apetlife.com

Media Contact:

Mallory McClelland, Senior Director, Brand Marketing

Spectrum Brands, Inc. – Global Pet Care

[email protected] | 314-683-2427

SOURCE Spectrum Brands Global Pet Care