Spectrum Brands, Inc. Donates 10,000 Bottles of Insect Repellent to the American Red Cross After Hurricane Dorian

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, Spectrum Brands, Inc., is donating 10,000 bottles of Cutter® Insect Repellent products to the American Red Cross to help with the organization's ongoing disaster relief efforts.

The supply of insect repellent will be used to restock American Red Cross warehouses depleted in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, a deadly storm that decimated the islands of the Bahamas and slammed portions of the United States with heavy rains and dangerous flooding.

After such significant rain and flooding, mosquito populations often rise, which could cause an increase in mosquito-borne sicknesses in humans and animals.

"We know there are hundreds of things to worry about after experiencing a tragedy like a hurricane, and something as simple as protecting yourself and families from insects shouldn't be one of them," said Steve Schwallie, Division Vice President of Marketing for Spectrum Brands Home & Garden Division. "That's why we're proud to donate to an organization like the American Red Cross, which strives to support those affected by natural disasters."

"This generous donation is so important for the individuals affected by Hurricane Dorian and is greatly appreciated by the American Red Cross and our counterparts in the Bahamas as we work to reduce suffering and help those impacted through the recovery process," said Mary Jane Thomsen, Executive Director of the Greater St. Louis Chapter of the American Red Cross. "We couldn't do what we do without companies like Cutter Insect Repellent who generously offer to help in times of disaster."

Spectrum Brands plans to continue partnering with the American Red Cross in the future.

About Cutter Insect Repellent

Cutter® Insect Repellents keep your family covered against biting bugs. With a range of formulations to choose from, it's easy to pick the right Cutter product for any outdoor activity, whether you're lounging at the lake, cheering on your favorite soccer player or just enjoying the great outdoors. Makes you invisible to bugs.TM For more information about Cutter Insect Repellents, visit www.cutterinsectrepellent.com.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE: SPB), a member of the Russell 1000 Index, is a global and diversified consumer products company and a leading supplier of residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products and personal insect repellents. For more information, visit www.spectrumbrands.com.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

Media Contact:

Connie Caldwell, Communications/Creative Services

Spectrum Brands Pet LLC

connie.caldwell@spectrumbrands.com | 314-683-2460

Gabby Deitsch | Weber Shandwick

314-552-6715

gdeitsch@webershandwick.com

SOURCE Spectrum Brands, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.spectrumbrands.com

