Spectrum Brands, Inc. Partners with Thalia Sodi To Launch 'Smarter Technology. Better Beauty.' Campaign

NEW YORK, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Spectrum Brands, Inc., owner of LumaBella™ innovative haircare tools backed by science, announces the official launch of its 'Smarter Technology. Better Beauty.' campaign. Spectrum brings on Thalia Sodi, world-renowned singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur as its celebrity beauty ambassador for the year.

"The 'Smarter Technology. Better Beauty.' campaign is an incredible platform for these innovative products. I always bring my A-game when it comes to my hair, and I trust LumaBella to make me look and feel beautiful," said Thalia Sodi, LumaBella Brand Ambassador. "The new Keratin Touch Wand is my absolute favorite!"

The full year campaign features micro-influencers to integrate LumaBella into the conversation. Using hashtag #LumaBellaBeauty, micro-Influencers will create content from their first-hand experiences and post to their channels.

'The Smarter Technology. Better Beauty.' campaign will reinforce the efficacy and benefits of the Keratin Micro Conditioner technology infused within the new LumaBella Keratin Touch Family of products.

LumaBella's Micro Conditioning Technology includes a combination of ceramic with keratin protein to help reduce frizz, breakage and ensure a healthy shine. The Keratin Micro Conditioning Technology provides next generation technology for healthier looking hair.

Each of the four new products includes these proprietary micro-conditioners that allow styling without damage. The range includes:

Keratin Touch Dryer - Ceramic coated grill contains a slow release conditioning gel

The Keratin Touch Family of products range in price from $79.00 - $99.00 and are available on www.lumabella.com and Amazon Luxury Beauty. For more information on Smarter Technology, Better Beauty, visit the website at www.lumabella.com and follow the conversation on social media @LumaBellaBeauty.

