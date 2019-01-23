Spectrum Co LLC Names Technology, Media And Communications Veteran, Sasha Javid, Chief Operating Officer

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Co, LLC ("Spectrum Co"), the ATSC 3.0 spectrum consortium founded by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) ("Sinclair") and Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) ("Nexstar") announced today that, effective immediately, Sasha Javid has been named Chief Operating Officer, a new position at the company. Mr. Javid will report directly to Spectrum Co President, John Hane, and in his role as Chief Operating Officer will help lead the growth of the consortium to pursue new advanced business opportunities which leverage the ATSC 3.0 standard.

The Spectrum Co consortium is advancing the adoption of the ATSC 3.0 transmission standard across the broadcast industry and identifying new and innovative services that leverage the unique characteristics of this new standard.

Mr. Javid most recently served as an attorney in the Washington, D.C. office of Hogan Lovells US LLP, a global law firm with a leading Communications, Internet and Media practice, where he primarily focused on counseling clients in the telecom and broadcast sectors. Prior to his time at Hogan Lovells, Mr. Javid was the Chief Data Officer to the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) Incentive Auction Task Force, which was responsible for implementing the world's first two-way spectrum auction. At the FCC, he led an operations research team tasked with developing optimization models to study key policy and technical issues. This work at the FCC was awarded the prestigious 2018 Franz Edelman Award for Achievement in Advanced Analytics, Operations Research and Management Science.

In addition to his government service, Mr. Javid has more than 15 years of industry experience in the high-tech space. Mr. Javid was co-founder of RadioSherpa, which had developed the first real-time electronic programming guide for HD Radio. This company was successfully sold to TuneIn Radio, one of the leading internet radio applications on the iPhone and Android platforms. In addition, he was the first employee at a wireless mesh networking company that was a pioneer in the IoT space. Mr. Javid was also a venture capitalist and management consultant focused on telecom. Mr. Javid has degrees from Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and UCLA School of Law.

John Hane, President of Spectrum Co, commented, "Sasha brings a unique combination of entrepreneurial, operating, legal and technical experience that will be incredibly valuable as Spectrum Co builds it team. I look forward to working with Sasha to identify those next generation applications and services that will be made possible by the broadcast industry's transition to the ATSC 3.0 standard."

About Spectrum Co:

Spectrum Co, LLC is a broadcaster owned cooperative venture that is initially open to all full power broadcasters. Founded by Nexstar and Sinclair Broadcast Group, Spectrum Co is building a new nationwide data distribution network using ATSC 3.0 capacity of member stations. Spectrum Co's national reach and considerable depth of spectrum assets will allow broadcasters to compete in high growth sectors of the tech economy that are not open to individual broadcasters.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Nexstar owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to 174 full power television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 100 markets or nearly 39% of all U.S. television households. Nexstar's portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. Nexstar's community portal websites offer additional hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content while creating new revenue opportunities. For more information please visit www.nexstar.tv.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets. Sinclair is a leading local news provider in the country and operates the greatest number of award-winning news rooms in the industry and is dedicated to impactful journalism with a local focus. The Company has multiple national networks, live local sports production, as well as stations affiliated with all the major networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net

