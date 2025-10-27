Spectrum Control Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification

¬ DoD-verified Cybersecurity Accreditation Ensures Every Spectrum Control Solution is Delivered Through Secure, Compliant, and Resilient Systems ¬

FAIRVIEW, Pa., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Control, a global leader in signal protection, conditioning, and processing that enable modern defense and aerospace systems, has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2, the U.S. Department of Defense's (DoD's) advanced standard for protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). This independently verified certification demonstrates Spectrum Control's ability to safeguard sensitive defense and aerospace data in accordance with NIST SP 800-171, re-affirming Spectrum Control's decades-long commitment to the military and aerospace markets.

CMMC is a framework established by the DoD to enhance the cybersecurity posture of its supply chain. It aims to ensure that defense contractors and sub-contractors implement appropriate cybersecurity practices to protect sensitive information, such as CUI, from cyber threats.

Perfect Compliance Score Achieved

Spectrum Control was awarded the certification after a comprehensive independent assessment done by a CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO). Spectrum Control achieved a perfect compliance score — exceeding baseline CMMC Level 2 expectations – with no exceptions or open Plan of Action and Milestones (POA&M). The company is now fully prepared for programs requiring verified CUI protection under DFARS 252.204-7021.

"Cybersecurity is mission-critical. Our CMMC Level 2 certification ensures that every Spectrum Control solution is delivered to our customers through secure, compliant, and resilient systems," said Rich Sorelle, CEO Spectrum Control. "Further, we are committed to continuous improvement to ensure ongoing compliance and resilience."

Investing in Defense Market

By earning CMMC Level 2 certification, Spectrum Control is now among an elite group of defense manufacturers with full-scope, error-free accreditation. As a pre-qualified partner, Spectrum Control can be more efficiently onboarded with major defense primes for federal programs. Partners can also have confidence that it is compliance-ready, as the certification demonstrates that Spectrum Control is one of the few suppliers fully certified at CMMC Level 2.

Earning the certification continues Spectrum Control's streamlined go-to-market approach to better align with customers and be as responsive as possible. As part of the initiative, Spectrum Control invested in people and processes, which has resulted in an enhanced innovation pipeline, improved delivery speed, and facility upgrades.

About Spectrum Control

Ensuring highly reliable and high-fidelity radio signal transmission can be the difference between life and death in mission-critical applications. Spectrum Control offers the world's most comprehensive portfolio of high reliability products for controlling that electromagnetic spectrum: components, IMAs, subsystems, RF+Digital blocks, and custom solutions. The company is leveraging its design and manufacturing prowess to create disruptive new products that deliver revolutionary size and performance advantages.

These capabilities are complemented by adjacent technology investments, including AC/DC power management, optical data solutions, and custom high temperature electronics for extreme environments. Leading companies and governments trust Spectrum Control to help them design, engineer, and build the devices and solutions that connect and protect our world.

