Spectrum Dynamics Medical Ignites New Era in Digital SPECT/CT with All-Energy Enhancement to FDA-Cleared, CE-Marked VERITON-CT 400 Series

Groundbreaking product improvement brings innovative end-to-end detection and processing platform while maintaining the simplicity of a single collimator design.

Initial customer experience is now complete at Florida Theranostics in partnership with Dr. Ashok Muthu Krishnan. Early clinical work spanned radioisotopes across the energy spectrum, including technetium-99m, iodine-123, whole-body iodine-131, and lutetium-177 imaging.

MORGES, Switzerland, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As theranostics reshapes cancer care, the ability to image every therapeutic isotope on a single platform has become nuclear medicine's next frontier. Today, Spectrum Dynamics Medical, the global leader in digital SPECT/CT imaging, announced the launch of the VERITON-CT 400 Series with a new All-Energy Enhancement. The first customer experience for this improved technology is now complete at Florida Theranostics in Jupiter, Florida. That early work spanned low-, medium-, and high-energy clinically available isotopes, including those central to modern theranostics (e.g., Tc-99m, I-123, Lu-177, I-131), on patients in a clinical setting.

One digital SPECT/CT platform now images every clinically relevant isotope with a single collimator. Available now. Post this VERITON-CT 400 Series Digital SPECT/CT Scanner with All-Energy Enhancement

The enhancement improves precision, sensitivity, and resolution while maintaining the system's fast scan times. It preserves the single-collimator design's simplicity while extending the platform's end-to-end detection and processing capabilities, supporting the growing role of theranostics, quantitative imaging, and novel radiopharmaceuticals in nuclear medicine. The enhancement is available on new VERITON-CT 400 systems and as an upgrade for existing installations.

"This launch marks an important milestone and a historic day in our mission to provide nuclear medicine professionals around the world with a single digital platform capable of supporting all energies of imaging across modern theranostics, nuclear cardiology, and general nuclear medicine, with one goal in mind: imaging without compromise," said Tomer Gabay, Chief Executive Officer of Spectrum Dynamics Medical. "The early experience at Florida Theranostics demonstrates what is possible when sustained technological innovation is combined with close clinical collaboration. We are proud to begin bringing this capability to customers through a truly all-energy digital SPECT/CT platform that enables imaging across all clinically available isotopes without compromising image quality, clinical performance, or workflow, and without the need to change collimators. This is the future of SPECT imaging: one platform, every isotope, no compromises."

According to Yulim Zingerman, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer of Spectrum Dynamics Medical, achieving imaging across this range of photon energies required a system-level approach integrating digital CZT detection, 360-degree geometry, reconstruction, quantification, and clinical workflow.

At Florida Theranostics, Dr. Ashok Muthu Krishnan and his team conducted the first clinical experience with the enhanced VERITON-CT 400 Series, including initial whole-body I-131 imaging with low diagnostic dose in a theranostics setting. The team also completed additional clinical work with the enhancement at the site during the launch.

"We were honored to serve as the first clinical site evaluating the enhanced VERITON-CT 400 Series. With this early evaluation of the new system at my facility, the enhancements are clearly evident and provide improvements in general nuclear medicine bone and dopamine transporter studies, as well as diagnostic and therapeutic scans for lutetium-177 and iodine-131," said Dr. Ashok Muthu Krishnan of Florida Theranostics. "Anatomical clarity, quantitation, and resolution in the scans significantly improved over the previous system, and Spectrum Dynamics achieved this while preserving the simplicity and integrity of the VERITON-CT 400 single collimator design. We look forward to realizing the clinical benefits of this enhancement."

The important work at Florida Theranostics opens a single all-energy story: evidence that one VERITON-CT platform can support imaging across the isotopes that define modern theranostics, giving programs a clearer path to plan, deliver, and follow the therapies their patients depend on.

For nuclear medicine departments, the significance extends well beyond any single radionuclide or protocol. VERITON-CT is already supporting routine imaging, cardiology, oncology, neurology, theranostics, and quantitative workflows around the world. The enhanced VERITON-CT 400 Series builds on that established digital foundation, extending one platform across commonly used and emerging radioisotopes across the low-, medium-, and high-energy spectrum.

The All-Energy Enhancement is an extension of the FDA-cleared, CE-marked, and Health Canada-approved VERITON-CT platform and is intended to expand imaging capabilities across a broader range of photon energies while preserving the established workflow and single-collimator design. During the initial commercial launch, Spectrum Dynamics and participating institutions will continue refining protocols, optimizing workflows, and building early clinical and technical experience with the enhancement. Wider commercial availability is planned for late Q4 2026, but customers can place orders now.

For further questions on this new system or upgrade, or to begin placing an order, customers should contact their local Spectrum Dynamics representative.

About Spectrum Dynamics Medical

Spectrum Dynamics Medical is spearheading the transformation of SPECT imaging systems from analog to digital detection technology, enabling hospitals and clinicians to provide healthcare services with improved image quality, efficiency, and access to advanced clinical applications. Spectrum Dynamics launched the world's first digital cardiac dedicated SPECT system, the D-SPECT CARDIO, in 2007. Since then, D-SPECT has become a system of choice for functional cardiac imaging, with hundreds of systems sold worldwide. In 2018, Spectrum Dynamics launched its multipurpose SPECT and SPECT/CT systems, VERITON and VERITON-CT, the first ring-shaped gantry 360-degree CZT digital SPECT/CT scanner. With the enhanced VERITON-CT 400 Series solution, Spectrum Dynamics continues its mission to transform SPECT imaging from conventional analog approaches to digital, quantitative, and research-ready platforms designed for the future of precision medicine.

For more information about Spectrum Dynamics Medical and the VERITON-CT platform, visit www.spectrum-dynamics.com.

About Florida Theranostics

Florida Theranostics is an independent, physician-led molecular imaging, theranostics, and clinical research center based in Jupiter, Florida. The practice specializes in advanced diagnostic imaging, targeted radiopharmaceutical therapies, and clinical research, with a commitment to expanding patient access to innovative technologies that support precision medicine. Through close collaboration with referring physicians, industry partners, and research sponsors, Florida Theranostics combines cutting-edge science with a personalized, patient-centered approach to care while helping advance the future of molecular imaging and theranostics. For more information visit www.floridatheranostics.com.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Spectrum Dynamics Medical, Inc.