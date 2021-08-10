Spectrum Enterprise Enhances its Unified Communications Solution for an Evolving Workforce

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Enterprise, a part of Charter Communications, Inc., today announced Unified Communications (UC) with Webex, an all-inclusive collaboration solution that brings together Spectrum Enterprise managed services and voice calling with the advanced messaging, meeting, content management and app-based capabilities of Webex.

Spectrum Enterprise UC with Webex is designed for mid-market and enterprise clients who are modernizing their communications services to support workplace transformation initiatives. The enhanced UC solution integrates virtual workspaces and third-party applications into one easy-to-use, cloud-based platform that provides seamless user collaboration experiences from anywhere on any device, nationwide.

"Spectrum Enterprise is making it easier for employees and teams to connect with each other and their customers," said Joseph DeLotto, Vice President, Voice and Unified Communications Product, Spectrum Enterprise. "Organizations need a modernized communications solution and UC with Webex empowers employees with the market leading tools that they need to work more productively."

As a fully-managed, highly intuitive end-to-end solution, UC with Webex simplifies the management of communications infrastructure across the enterprise, freeing up IT resources to focus on business critical needs. Spectrum Enterprise simplifies the client experience by offering design, installation, training and support services including network equipment and connectivity over its secure, private fiber network.

"With collaboration integrated into its cloud-based UC services combined with its enterprise-grade network, managed services and security, Spectrum Enterprise is well positioned to help large enterprises modernize their UC solutions," said Denise Lund, Research Director, Telecom and Unified Communications, IDC.

Spectrum Enterprise offers local account executives, dedicated project managers, technicians and 24/7/365 US-based support. UC with Webex is supported by an industry-leading service level agreement (SLA) that guarantees service from the network to the end user's IP-phones. Additional UC options include adding Hosted Call Center, Omnichannel capabilities and customer relationship management (CRM) integrations.

"For companies to get the most benefit from Webex, it must run on a secure and reliable network like the private Spectrum Enterprise fiber network," said Javed Khan, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cisco Collaboration. "Teaming allows us to create an all-in-one communications and collaboration solution that provides organizations with both the best collaboration tools and the best network to support their needs. And, by working together, we can more rapidly provide businesses with the new tools and solutions they will demand as collaboration continues to evolve over the next couple of years."

Committed to delivering an exceptional client experience, Spectrum Enterprise is helping mid-market and enterprise clients to realize business process improvements, greater cross-company collaboration and employee productivity as a result of modernizing their communications services.

To learn more about Spectrum Enterprise Unified Communications, visit:

https://enterprise.spectrum.com/services/voice/unified-communications.html

About Spectrum Enterprise

Spectrum Enterprise, a part of Charter Communications, Inc., is a national provider of scalable, fiber technology solutions serving many of America's largest businesses and communications service providers. The broad Spectrum Enterprise portfolio includes networking and managed services solutions: Internet access, Ethernet access and networks, Voice and TV solutions. The Spectrum Enterprise team of experts works closely with clients to achieve greater business success by providing solutions designed to meet their evolving needs. For more information, visit enterprise.spectrum.com.

SOURCE Spectrum Enterprise

Related Links

https://enterprise.spectrum.com

