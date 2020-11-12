Spectrum Enterprise Expands Presence in Federal Government Market

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Enterprise, a part of Charter Communications, Inc., today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Core Technologies, Inc. (CTI), a woman-owned, small business enterprise and one of the 9 prime contractors on the GSA Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract vehicle, to resell communications services and solutions to government agencies. Spectrum Enterprise is now an authorized subcontractor on CTI's EIS contract for telecommunications and information technology services, originally awarded in 2017.

"With dedicated resources to aggressively scale this business, our investment in the federal government market is built upon the strong foundation of the existing Spectrum Enterprise Government practice," said Greg King, Senior Vice President, Product, Marketing, and Strategy, Spectrum Enterprise. "By partnering with Spectrum Enterprise, CTI can offer federal government agencies the reach and reliability of our wholly-owned fiber network, robust technology solutions portfolio and differentiated client experience."

In addition, Spectrum Enterprise and CTI have entered into an agreement to participate in the U.S. Small Business Administration's Mentor-Protégé Program. Consistent with the guidelines of this program, Spectrum Enterprise will provide business development and marketing assistance, and has made an equity investment in CTI providing scale-up capital to enable CTI to more efficiently bid for and service federal EIS contracts.

"With our established partnership with Spectrum Enterprise and the strength of our combined teams, services and solutions portfolios, Core Technologies is even more competitively positioned to help government agencies modernize their IT infrastructure and improve service to the public," said Debbie Binette, President of CTI.

About Core Technologies, Inc.: Based in Norcross, Georgia, CTI is a woman-owned, minority-owned small business enterprise primarily engaged in providing a diverse range of communications services and solutions. Since the company's inception in 1998, CTI has become a full service telecommunications solutions and information technology integrator, with its core competencies focused in: Carrier Services, Audio/Visual Communications, Wire and Cable Infrastructure, Security and other Telecommunications Services. CTI strives to simplify the dynamics of network infrastructures by minimizing the associated complexities, obstacles and risks while remaining flexible to provide innovative solutions to our customers. Our focus is simple: to ensure a narrower span of control while reducing costs, improving productivity and increasing profit objectives.

About Spectrum Enterprise

Spectrum Enterprise, a part of Charter Communications, Inc., is a national provider of scalable, fiber technology solutions serving many of America's largest businesses and communications service providers. The broad Spectrum Enterprise portfolio includes networking and managed services solutions: Internet access, Ethernet access and networks, Voice and TV solutions. The Spectrum Enterprise team of experts works closely with clients to achieve greater business success by providing solutions designed to meet their evolving needs. For more information, visit enterprise.spectrum.com.

