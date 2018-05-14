Spectrum Enterprise to Invest $1 Billion to Increase the Density of its National Fiber Network and Transform its Approach to the Client Experience

The one billion dollar investment will primarily fund increased client access to the existing Spectrum Enterprise national fiber network, adding to the network's nearly 200,000 fiber-lit buildings. The majority of the new fiber will be constructed within the existing Spectrum Enterprise national footprint. With a key focus on removing barriers for businesses, Spectrum Enterprise will absorb the upfront costs of fiber construction for the majority of new enterprise clients within its footprint in order to provide more businesses with access to fiber-based solutions such as Fiber Internet Access, Ethernet and voice trunks (SIP/PRI).

"As fiber connectivity has become fundamental to economic growth, we are focused on making our fiber infrastructure more accessible to clients, and reshaping their experience to align with the evolving realities of today's modern enterprise," said Phil Meeks, Executive Vice President and President, Spectrum Enterprise. "Advanced video and virtual reality solutions, cloud, IoT and the future of 5G all depend on a reliable and highly-dense fiber network. Our commitment is to ensure that our clients have the most robust fiber network and solutions to grow today and take advantage of future technologies that have immense demands on bandwidth."

New Approach to the Client Experience

Spectrum Enterprise is also significantly transforming the way its employees approach and prioritize the client experience. Led by its Client Experience team, Spectrum Enterprise is deploying new tools, processes and resources to better understand and re-imagine client interactions. Leveraging experience design, through client surveys, data analytics and qualitative research, Spectrum Enterprise is tracking, assessing and measuring emotion, expectation and behavior throughout the entire client journey for continuous improvement towards an effortless client experience.

About Spectrum Enterprise

Spectrum Enterprise, a part of Charter Communications, is a national provider of scalable, fiber technology solutions serving many of America's largest businesses and communications service providers. The broad Spectrum Enterprise portfolio includes networking and managed services solutions: Internet access, Ethernet access and networks, Voice and TV solutions, Managed Application, Cloud Infrastructure and Managed Hosting Services. Our industry-leading team of experts works closely with clients to achieve greater business success by providing solutions designed to meet their evolving needs. For more information, visit enterprise.spectrum.com.

