Spectrum Equity Announces 2020 Promotions

BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Equity, a leading growth equity firm focused on the information economy, is pleased to announce six promotions. John Connolly and Leah Palmer have been promoted to Managing Director, Carolina Picazo to Chief Administrative Officer, Cameron Ghorbani to Vice President and Jamie Mitchell and Sam Todd to Senior Associate. These professionals have significantly advanced Spectrum's investment, portfolio and firm capabilities. Spectrum is proud to recognize their accomplishments and looks forward to their continued contributions.

John Connolly to Managing Director

John joined Spectrum in 2009 and focuses on investments in Internet, software and education technology. He was actively involved in the successful outcomes at Finalsite and Grubhub, currently serves on the board of ExamSoft, Jimdo and Kajabi and additional portfolio involvement includes Ancestry, DataCamp, GoodRx, Headspace, Prezi, and Teachers Pay Teachers. Prior to joining Spectrum, John worked in investment banking at Credit Suisse. He holds a bachelor's degree from Georgetown University.

Leah Palmer to Managing Director

Leah joined Spectrum in 2015 and, in addition, is the General Counsel. She is responsible for new investments, portfolio company activity, fund formation and general firm management legal matters. Prior to joining Spectrum, Leah worked at Kirkland & Ellis LLP. She holds a juris doctor from Columbia University and a bachelor's degree from Smith College.

Carolina Picazo to Chief Administrative Officer

Carolina joined Spectrum in 2005 and will continue as Chief Compliance Officer, a position she has held since 2011. In addition, she is responsible for the oversight of tax, general administration and HR matters for Spectrum. She also works closely with portfolio companies in assessing and executing strategic tax initiatives. Prior to Spectrum, Carolina worked at Deloitte & Touche. She holds a master's of science from Golden Gate University and a bachelor's of science from UC Berkeley.

Cameron Ghorbani to Vice President

Cameron joined Spectrum in 2014. His portfolio involvement includes Bitly, Digital Marketing Institute, Offensive Security and Varicent. Prior to joining Spectrum, Cameron worked at North Bridge. He holds a bachelor's degree from Dartmouth College.

Jamie Mitchell to Senior Associate

Jamie joined Spectrum in 2016. His portfolio involvement includes B-Stock, DataCamp, Scribd, The Knot Worldwide and Visual Lease. Prior to joining Spectrum, Jamie worked in investment banking at Lazard and RBC. Jamie holds a bachelor's degree from Dartmouth College.

Sam Todd to Senior Associate

Sam joined Spectrum in 2016. His portfolio involvement includes AllTrails, Digital Marketing Institute and The Expert Institute. Prior to joining Spectrum, Sam worked at North Point Advisors. He holds a bachelor's degree from Dartmouth College.

About Spectrum Equity

Spectrum Equity is a leading growth equity firm providing capital and strategic support to innovative companies in the information economy. For over 25 years, the firm has partnered with proven entrepreneurs and management teams to build long-term value in market-leading software, information services and Internet companies. Representative investments include Ancestry, Bats Global Markets, Definitive Healthcare, GoodRx, Grubhub, Lynda.com, SurveyMonkey, Teachers Pay Teachers and Verafin. For more information, including a complete list of portfolio investments, visit www.spectrumequity.com.

