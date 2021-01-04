Spectrum Equity Announces 2021 Promotions

BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Equity, a leading growth equity firm, is pleased to announce eight promotions. Julia Kuo Chen, Adam Gassin, Matt Neidlinger and Michael Radonich have been promoted to Principal; Jamie Mitchell, Kevan Olander and Sam Todd to Vice President; and Angus Wilson to Senior Associate. Spectrum is proud to recognize their significant contributions, dedication and collaborative work ethic. Each of these individuals has advanced Spectrum's investment, portfolio and firm capabilities and will continue to contribute to the firm's growth. Additionally, the firm is pleased to acknowledge seven of the eight professionals joined Spectrum as an Analyst/Associate/Sr. Associate.

Julia Kuo Chen to Principal

Julia joined Spectrum in 2011 and focuses on Limited Partner relations, marketing and communications. She began at Spectrum as an investment Associate. Prior to joining Spectrum, Julia worked in the private equity group at Goldman Sachs. Julia received a BBA and BA, with honors, from The University of Texas at Austin.

Adam Gassin to Principal

Adam joined Spectrum in 2017 and focuses on investments in Internet-enabled software and information services. He serves on the board of B-Stock, DispatchTrack, Linxup and PicMonkey. Prior to joining Spectrum, Adam worked at McKinsey & Company. Adam received an MBA from Harvard Business School, where he graduated as a George F. Baker Scholar and a BS and BA from Brigham Young University.

Matt Neidlinger to Principal

Matt joined the firm in 2016 and focuses on investments in Internet-enabled software and healthcare IT. He serves on the board of AllTrails and is involved with Lucid, Scribd and Visual Lease. Prior to joining Spectrum, Matt worked at Collective Health, Google (following its acquisition of Wildfire), and Summit Partners. Matt received a BA from Bowdoin College.

Michael Radonich to Principal

Michael joined the firm in 2009 as an Associate and rejoined in 2016 after graduating from business school. His areas of investment focus include Internet-enabled healthcare IT, financial technology and information services. He serves on the board of Datassential, Payer Compass, PWNHealth and Spreedly. Prior to joining Spectrum, he worked in investment banking at Financial Technology Partners. Michael received an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a BS from Villanova University.

Jamie Mitchell to Vice President

Jamie joined Spectrum in 2016. His portfolio involvement includes B-Stock, DataCamp, Scribd, The Knot Worldwide and Visual Lease. Prior to joining Spectrum, Jamie worked in investment banking at Lazard and RBC. Jamie received a BA from Dartmouth College.

Kevan Olander to Vice President

Kevan joined the firm in 2020. His portfolio involvement includes the successful sale of ExamSoft. Prior to joining Spectrum, he worked at JMI Equity. Kevan received a BS from Boston College.

Sam Todd to Vice President

Sam joined Spectrum in 2016. He serves on the board of Expert Institute and is involved with AllTrails, Digital Marketing Institute and PWNHealth. Prior to joining Spectrum, Sam worked at North Point Advisors. Sam received a BA from Dartmouth College.

Angus Wilson to Senior Associate

Angus joined the firm in 2017. His portfolio involvement includes CINC Systems, Origami Risk, Payer Compass and Verafin. Prior to joining Spectrum, Angus worked in financial and strategic advisory services of The Blackstone Group which later spun out as PJT Partners. Angus received a BS from the University of Virginia.

