Spectrum Gaming Group Plays Featured Roles in Upcoming Clarion Gaming Events

BOSTON, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Gaming Group will have prominent roles this month at both ICE North America, to be held here May 13-15, and at the Japan Gaming Congress, to be held in Tokyo May 16-17. Both events are produced by Spectrum's longstanding partner, Clarion Gaming, the world's largest producer of conferences focused on the future of the global gaming industry.

Spectrum, which has served for more than three years as Global Advisory Partner to Clarion, will be featured in speaking and educational roles, including the following:

Spectrum Managing Director Fredric Gushin , who directs Spectrum's Asia practice, will serve as Chairman during the Japan Gaming Congress.

, who directs Spectrum's practice, will serve as Chairman during the Japan Gaming Congress. Spectrum Managing Director Michael Pollock , who directs Spectrum's analytical and policy studies, will serve as a Chairman during ICE North America, and will be moderating or speaking at five panels focused on esports, sports betting and interactive gaming.

, who directs Spectrum's analytical and policy studies, will serve as a Chairman during ICE North America, and will be moderating or speaking at five panels focused on esports, sports betting and interactive gaming. Spectrum Gaming Capital CEO Rob Heller will speak May 14 on "Sports Betting 2030 – How Will M&A Change the Face of the Industry"

will speak on "Sports Betting 2030 – How Will M&A Change the Face of the Industry" Alex Igelman , Principal and co-founder of Spectrum eSports Advisors, will speak May 15 in Boston on "Architecture: Hardware, software, security, space" for esports.

, Principal and co-founder of Spectrum eSports Advisors, will speak in on "Architecture: Hardware, software, security, space" for esports. Asaka Ishiyama . Sr. Vice President, Japan will chair some afternoon sessions at the Japan Gaming Congress.

. Sr. Vice President, will chair some afternoon sessions at the Japan Gaming Congress. Dan Phillips , Spectrum Senior iGaming Advisor, will speak May 14 in Boston , on "Failures, fumbles, and … learning from early US launches and the European market on how to kick-start your sportsbook."

, Spectrum Senior iGaming Advisor, will speak in , on "Failures, fumbles, and … learning from early US launches and the European market on how to kick-start your sportsbook." Lee Richardson , a principal and co-founder of Spectrum Gaming Sports Group, will deliver a Sports Book Management MasterClass in Boston on May 13 , through Clarion's Totally Gaming Academy.

Commenting on Spectrum's support, Kate Chambers, Clarion Gaming's Managing Director, said: "I am delighted to be working with Michael and the team at Spectrum Gaming Group. Spectrum is a progressive, connected and hugely knowledgeable consultancy and our only Global Advisory Partner. Their insight and guidance has been invaluable as we introduce the ICE brand into new global territories."

To register for the Japan Gaming Congress, visit www.japangamingcongress.com

To register for ICE North America, visit www.icenorthamerica.com

To register for the Sports Book Management MasterClass, visit www.icenorthamerica.com/the-totally-gaming-academy-masterclasses

About Spectrum Gaming Group: Spectrum Gaming Group is a non-partisan consultancy that specializes in the economics, regulation, and policy of legalized gambling worldwide. We have provided independent research and professional services to public- and private-sector clients since 1993. We bring a wide industry perspective to every engagement, having worked in 39 US states and territories and in 47 countries on six continents. Spectrum co-produces the East Coast Gaming Congress, which will be held June 12-13 in Atlantic City, NJ. Spectrum is also the Executive Director for the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS), which will hold its Summer Meeting July 12-14 in Minneapolis. For more information, visit www.nclgs.org.

About Clarion Gaming: Clarion Gaming provides a full range of services to the entire spectrum of the global gaming industry including exhibitions, conferences, technical training, research and digital information. Our products include the ICE family, the world's largest gaming technology exhibitions, and the iGaming Business group of events and publications for the interactive global gaming industry.

