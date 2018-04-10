Spectrum Gaming Group, Spectrum Gaming Capital Form Global Group to Provide Advisory and Financial Services for Sports Betting

"Spectrum is committed to advancing best practices in all facets of gaming, and that need is particularly acute in the burgeoning sports-betting arena," said Michael Pollock, Managing Director of Spectrum Gaming Group. "We are prepared to assist legislatures, regulators, gaming companies and sports betting companies understand and bring about sports betting in its best forms in the US."

"A robust sports betting platform and business will be a key element of virtually every gaming operator's customer offering and will require strong technological capabilities and capital to execute," said Robert Heller, CEO of Spectrum Gaming Capital.

Services provided by SG2 include:

Public policy analysis and guidance

Anti-money-laundering (AML) controls

Drafting or amending legislation, regulations and RFPs

Market projections

Financial analysis

Technological requirements

Responsible-gaming programs

Strategic advice *

Capital raising *

Mergers & Acquisitions*

Spectrum's recent activity in sports betting includes:

Writing the Rhode Island Lottery RFP to select a sports betting service provider for the state

Projecting state sports-betting revenue for the Washington State Gambling Commission if the activity were to become legal there

Projecting statewide daily fantasy sports and online gaming revenue for a Northwest Native American gaming operation

Researching and modeling a comprehensive online sports betting business for major European company

The SG2 team includes the following experts and specialists:

William Egan , Senior Lottery Associate, Spectrum Gaming Group

Robert Heller, President and CEO, Spectrum Gaming Capital

Steven Ingis, Vice President of Legal and Regulatory Affairs, Spectrum Gaming Group

David Isaacson, Vice President, Spectrum Gaming Capital

Vigne Kozacek, Senior IT Associate, Spectrum Gaming Group

Michael Pollock, Managing Director, Spectrum Gaming Group

Pieter Remmers, CEO, Assissa, Senior Responsible-Gaming Associate, Spectrum Gaming Group

Lee Richardson, CEO, Gaming Economics, and Senior Sports Betting Associate, Spectrum Gaming Group

Spectrum's efforts are supported by the analytical power of Management Science Associates (MSA), based in Pittsburgh. MSA is Spectrum's longstanding partner in developing Spectrumetrix, the most robust source for all domestic commercial casino performance data and analysis available to investors and to the gaming industry.

Spectrum Gaming Group has advised governments and operators in 36 states and 47 countries on six continents, and has built a network of advisers in disciplines ranging from anti-money-laundering controls to responsible-gaming to mergers and acquisitions, as well as all segments of regulation and gaming policy. Spectrum also serves as Executive Director of the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS), an organization of lawmakers that shares the goal of promoting best practices. Spectrum's sister companies include Spectrum Gaming Capital, based in New York, and Spectrum Asia, based in Bangkok and Tokyo.

Spectrum Gaming Capital is a boutique investment banking and financial advisory firm providing services to developers and operators of casinos globally, including strategy, private capital placements and M&A advice, as well as strategic and financial advice to investors, governments, courts and industry professionals.* (*Securities offered through Growth Capital Services member FINRA, SIPC, 582 Market St. Suite 300 San Francisco, CA 94104.)

