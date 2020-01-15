Spectrum Gaming Hospitality Group Appoints Hospitality/Gaming Veteran Sherry Amos to Vice President of Marketing

HORSHAM, Pa., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly formed Spectrum Gaming Hospitality Group (SGHG) announced today the appointment of Sherry Amos to the position Vice President of Marketing. Amos will be a key contributor to SGHG's clients and partners as it relates to developing and implementing marketing strategies in the hospitality and casino gaming industry.

With over 28 years of experience in the hospitality field, Amos has spearheaded the marketing development of numerous retail, dining and entertainment projects and has deep background in successfully integrating non-gaming venues into casino gaming operations.

"The synergy of the non-gaming and gaming establishments collaborating on marketing partnerships has never been as critical as it is today for success in the marketplace. We are thrilled to have Sherry head up SGHG's marketing and bring her wealth of experience and expertise to our clients in servicing their individual development," said Juliann Barreto, Senior Operating Director for SGHG.

Prior to joining Spectrum Gaming Hospitality Group, Amos oversaw all aspects of marketing, advertising, PR and business development for several renowned organizations including Tropicana Casino and Resort (The Quarter), Seminole Hard Rock, The Cordish Company, Alicart Restaurant Group, and Resorts Casino Hotel. She also successfully led the marketing performance of these and many other companies to record profits and top brand awareness.

"It is an incredible opportunity to join SGHG and contribute to the growth and revolution of the hospitality and casino gaming industry," said Amos. "With the current boom, as a result of technology advancements with sports betting and online gaming coupled up with creating the ultimate guest experience, it is a very exciting time to be a marketer. Spectrum Gaming's reputation, integrity and expertise has been instrumental in the growth of casino gaming over the years. SGHG will add new and much needed services to assist industry participants advance to the next level of performance."

For more information visit the web site at spectrumgaming.com/hospitality-group/ or email us at solutions@spectrumgaming.com.

About Spectrum Gaming Hospitality Group: Spectrum Gaming Hospitality Group brings together global experts in various disciplines to address the revolution in gaming-related hospitality that extends from the introduction of integrated resorts in Asia, Europe, and Latin America to the impending expansion of sports betting in the United States to restaurants, sports arenas, and other venues. It is a unit of Spectrum Gaming Group, a non-partisan consultancy that specializes in the economics, regulation, and policy of legalized gambling worldwide. We have provided independent research and professional services to public- and private-sector clients since 1993. We bring a wide industry perspective to every engagement, having worked in 40 US states and territories and in 48 countries on six continents.

Spectrum Gaming Group also co-organizes and co-produces the East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum (ECGC) with Cooper Levenson and Sysco Corporation. It is the longest-serving gaming conference in the eastern United States. The 2020 conference will be held April 27-28 at Harrah's Waterfront Conference Center in Atlantic City. Visit www.eastcoastgamingcongress.com to register.

Spectrum also serves as Executive Director of the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (nclgs.org) .

SOURCE Spectrum Gaming Group; Spectrum Gaming Hospitality Group