Spectrum Gaming Sports Group, Econsult Solutions to Project Economic Impacts of Sports Betting for States, Operators

ESI and New Jersey-based Spectrum, which have worked together on multiple economic impact studies, will combine their gaming and modeling expertise to measure the myriad impacts of sports betting, including gaming demand, revenue generation (gaming and non-gaming), tax generation (income, sales, property and other applicable), job creation (direct, indirect and induced), visitation and other aspects.

Spectrum, whose principals pioneered the study of gaming's impacts in markets throughout the world, views sports betting and other emerging forms of gaming as the tip of an economic spear that, if structured properly, can generate benefits far beyond the amounts directly wagered.

"All stakeholders must carefully assess and understand the full impacts of sports-betting policy before those policies are enacted," said Spectrum Managing Director Michael Pollock, who began studying the economic impacts of gaming in the 1980s, when he wrote the award-winning book "Hostage to Fortune: Atlantic City and Casino Gambling," published by the Center for Analysis of Public Issues in Princeton, NJ. Pollock served on the faculties of New York University, Rutgers University and Stockton University, and led the formation of Spectrum Gaming Sports Group to address issues related to the expansion of sports betting.

ESI offers unique expertise at the intersection of economic development, public finance, entertainment and tourism, with decades of gaming experience, having studied the actual and potential economic and fiscal impacts of casino, gaming and e-gaming projects in California, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, for public and private clients.

Stephen P. Mullin, President; Dr. Peter Angelides, Senior Vice President; and Dr. Daniel Miles, Vice President, who oversee the gaming projects of the company, have worked on comprehensive analyses and delivered gaming policy recommendations, notably for the Pennsylvania Legislative Budget and Finance Committee for which they analyzed the current condition of casino gaming in Pennsylvania as well as the future gaming environment. They have applied both IMPLAN and REMI input-output modeling systems to estimate the economic and fiscal impacts of public policies and have taught graduate-level economics, public policy, public finance and planning at various universities, including the University of Pennsylvania.

About Spectrum Gaming Group: Spectrum has performed advisory and consulting work for gaming operators, regulators and legislatures in 36 US states and territories and 47 countries on six continents. Spectrum serves as Executive Director of NCLGS, an organization of lawmakers that shares the goal of promoting best practices. Spectrum's sister companies include Spectrum Gaming Capital, based in New York, and Spectrum Asia, based in Bangkok and Tokyo. For more information, contact solutions@spectrumgaming.com.

About Econsult Solutions, Inc. (ESI): Econsult Solutions, Inc. (ESI). ESI is a Philadelphia-based economic consulting firm. It provides businesses and public policy makers with economic consulting services in urban economics, real estate economics, transportation, public infrastructure, economic development, public policy and finance, community and neighborhood development, and planning, as well as expert witness services in support of litigation. For more information, visit www.econsultsolutions.com or contact Stephen Mullin at mullin@econsultsolutions.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spectrum-gaming-sports-group-econsult-solutions-to-project-economic-impacts-of-sports-betting-for-states-operators-300659978.html

SOURCE Spectrum Gaming Group

Related Links

http://spectrumgaming.com/

