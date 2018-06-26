Spectrum Gaming Sports Group Now Includes Deep Analytical Power of Management Science Associates

Analyze the visitation and betting patterns of customer bases

Determine causal relationships to create new opportunities

Identify opportunities to cross-promote and create additional sources of revenue

Target specific demographic groups with more effective promotions

Project results, including the impact of sports betting activities

The inclusion of MSA further expands the SG2 range of services, which includes operational consulting, strategic planning, regulatory and licensing services, RFP development, and projecting the economic effects of sports betting.

For more information about SG2, visit https://spectrumgaming.com/spectrum-gaming-sports-group/ or email solutions@spectrumgaming.com.

MSA and Spectrum Gaming Group have for years collaborated to produce and market Spectrumetrix™, a premium subscription service that provides monthly, property-level performance data for all US commercial gaming jurisdictions. Casino operators, analysts, regulators, suppliers, law firms and other gaming-related professionals rely on Spectrumetrix to benchmark and analyze slot, table game, poker, simulcast and igaming revenues.

About Spectrum Gaming Group: Spectrum has provided advisory and consulting services for gaming operators, regulators and legislatures in 36 US states and territories and 47 countries on six continents. It serves as Executive Director of NCLGS, an organization of lawmakers that shares Spectrum's goal of promoting best practices. Spectrum's sister companies include Spectrum Gaming Capital, based in New York, and Spectrum Asia, based in Bangkok and Tokyo.

About MSA: Management Science Associates Inc. has for 60 years created models and commercialized information-based systems for industry and government. MSA has partnered with customers to innovate improved use of data and analytics to drive growth and efficiencies. Its expertise and unique security capabilities has enabled it to develop and implement services for leading edge clients and entire industries. Across large and small enterprises, MSA puts data to work to increase its value. MSA provides solutions for over 300 large, innovative domestic and global firms as well as government entities. MSA's 750 employees at its Pittsburgh HQ and its NYC, Atlanta and LV offices are complemented by employees and contractors based in UK, China and Malaysia. For more information, visit www.MSA.com.

