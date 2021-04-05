Spectrum Health Strengthens Supply Chain Management Operations with Tecsys Software

Spectrum Health's cloud-based SCM platform adds performance and resilience to its clinically aligned supply chain operations.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, is pleased to announce that Spectrum Health, western Michigan's largest employer and one of the Gartner Top 25 Healthcare Supply Chains for three years running, has upgraded its Tecsys environment to accommodate its growing network of supply chain and warehousing demands. The new ecosystem includes a SaaS supply chain management platform with distribution management, warehouse management and delivery management, with robust connectors to Spectrum Health's Workday ERP.

Spectrum Health is a not-for-profit award-winning $8 billion integrated health system comprised of 14 hospitals and 150 ambulatory sites. Its supply chain organization services a diverse network of hospitals, treatment facilities, outpatient centers and urgent care sites across western Michigan. It is recognized among its peers as having a talented supply chain team that is building clinically aligned supply chain capabilities quickly and effectively. With this investment in Tecsys, Spectrum Health is equipped to adapt to and handle market unpredictability, securing its position as a forward-looking supply chain organization.

"Integrating the Tecsys warehouse management system to our newly launched Workday ERP provides a modern technology ecosystem to manage critical supply chain processes," says Sarai Vanderwood, director, Distribution & Inventory at Spectrum Health. "This allows our team to spend more time supporting our caregivers as we realize the benefits of a modernized end-to-end process. Supply chain at Spectrum Health has transformed from a tactical expense center to a strategic business enabler and having leading tools has been a major part of that transformation. We look forward to further efficiency as Spectrum Health, Tecsys and Workday collaborate to solve challenges facing modern healthcare supply chains."

"We are delighted to serve as Spectrum Health's supply chain technology provider as it continues to earn accolades and set benchmarks in the industry," says Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys. "This is a powerful example of how strong teams and best-in-class enterprise solutions can work together to support quality patient care while driving down risk and cost in the supply chain."

About Spectrum Health

Spectrum Health System, a not-for-profit, integrated health system, is committed to improving the health and wellness of our communities. We live our mission every day with 31,000 compassionate professionals, 4,600 medical staff experts, 3,300 committed volunteers and a health plan serving more than 1 million members. Our talented physicians and caregivers are privileged to offer a full continuum of care and wellness services to our communities through 14 hospitals, including Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, 150 ambulatory sites and telehealth offerings. We pursue health care solutions for today and tomorrow that diversify our offerings. Locally-governed and based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, our health system provided $550 million in community benefit in calendar year 2019. Thanks to the generosity of our communities, we received $37 million in philanthropy to support research, academics, innovation and clinical care. Spectrum Health has been recognized as one of the nation's 15 Top Health Systems by Truven Health Analytics®, part of IBM Watson HealthTM.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth. Organizations thrive when they have the software, technology and expertise to drive operational greatness and deliver on their brand promise. Spanning healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com .

