Spectrum Health to Open New Health Care Center in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Health Services, a leading provider in community health care throughout the Philadelphia area for the past 55 years and counting, is proud to announce the opening of its fourth health center; it is located at 3525-27 Cottman Avenue. Spectrum is a federally qualified health center offering adult and pediatric primary medical and dental care, as well as services to handle patients' HIV/AIDS, behavioral health, weight management and care coordination needs. OB-GYN services and an on-site pharmacy will be available starting in April 2023. Spectrum is geared toward making health care accessible and affordable in often-overlooked communities, and serves everyone regardless of their ability to pay. The organization offers a sliding fee discount program for the uninsured and underinsured based on family size and household income. This policy is additional evidence that Spectrum is dedicated to ensuring community members' wellness journey goals are achievable.

Veronica Hill-Milbourne, Spectrum's president and CEO

"We are so proud of the work we have done for the past half century — and continue to do — to make a positive difference in people's lives. We are indeed seeing such great results in the overall wellness of community members," says Veronica Hill-Milbourne, Spectrum's president and CEO. "We care about our patients; we value our patients' trust in us and we are here to serve everyone with a world-class experience. This new chapter in our ability to truly live our motto of 'on your block and by your side' is just another step in our constant innovations designed to make access to medical and dental care seamless and effective for our community members."

Individuals who are interested in becoming patients at the new location should visit the website, spectrumhs.org, for more information, including the opening date.

About Spectrum Health

The mission of Spectrum Health Services is to improve the health conditions and advance health equity for those whom the company serves within its communities through the delivery of primary care as well as specialty and social services.

Spectrum provides care to all patients regardless of age, race, creed, sex, national origin or ability to pay, with services provided by board-certified physicians, clinical nurse practitioners and a team of multidisciplinary professionals.

Spectrum has locations in West Philadelphia, North Philadelphia, South Philadelphia and Northeast Philadelphia. Please visit www.spectrumhs.org to learn more about the organization.

