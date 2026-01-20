SPECTRUM LAUNCHES WIFI 7 EXTENDERS FOR WHOLE-HOME CONNECTIVITY

Key Takeaways:

Spectrum WiFi 7 Extenders use cloud-based mesh technology for seamless, unified coverage.

Each Extender is capable of adding up to 2,000 square feet of multi-gig WiFi speed for only $5 per month.

Extenders automatically connect to the Advanced WiFi 7 router and are easy to manage with the My Spectrum App.

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum today introduced WiFi 7 Extenders, providing customers with fast, secure and consistent WiFi coverage for every corner of their home or business. Spectrum WiFi 7 Extenders are built with the latest generation of tri-band WiFi technology, leveraging the 6 GHz unlicensed spectrum band, and use an intelligent, cloud-based mesh system to create one unified network that keeps devices connected to the strongest, most reliable signal, with no interruptions.

"WiFi 7 Extenders provide Spectrum customers a straightforward way to eliminate dead zones and enjoy a fast and reliable connection, capable of delivering multi-gig speeds everywhere in their home or business," said Dave Rodrian, Group Vice President, WiFi Products. "By combining cloud-based mesh technology with easy setup and affordable pricing, our network keeps connections strong and simple, even as customer needs and spaces change."

WiFi 7 Extenders were developed to work seamlessly with Spectrum's Advanced WiFi 7 router using the same Red Dot award-winning design. Extenders, like the Advanced WiFi 7 routers, use the full 6 GHz spectrum band to deliver multi-gig speeds and provide coverage up to an additional 2,000 square feet per device. Large homes and businesses – or those with challenging layouts like basements, garages or outdoor areas – benefit from adding at least one Extender to ensure optimal coverage and maintain reliable connections, including to outdoor devices like smart doorbells and security cameras.

At $5 per month per Extender, Spectrum delivers outstanding value compared to competitor solutions and retail offerings that often require significant upfront costs. The WiFi 7 Extenders are fully compatible with Spectrum's Advanced WiFi 7 routers and are easy to set up and manage using the My Spectrum App.

For more information about Spectrum WiFi 7 Extenders, visit spectrum.com/internet/wifi-service/wifi-extenders.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company available to 58 million homes and small to large businesses across 41 states. Founded in 1993, Charter has evolved from providing cable TV to streaming, and from high-speed Internet to a converged broadband, WiFi and mobile experience. Over the Spectrum Fiber Broadband Network and supported by our 100% U.S.-based employees, the Company offers Seamless Connectivity and Entertainment with Spectrum Internet®, Mobile, TV and Voice products.

More information can be found at corporate.charter.com.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.