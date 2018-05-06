Spectrum Managing Director Fredric Gushin has Leading Role in Japan Gaming Congress, May 10-11

"Spectrum and Clarion have long shared a commitment to pursuing best practices, and to providing insight that allows leaders in Japan and other markets to make informed decisions from the outset," Gushin said. "The topics and speakers that Clarion has assembled for the Japan Gaming Congress attest to that commitment."

Kate Chambers, Managing Director of organisers, Clarion Gaming, stated: "Wherever we operate in the world we aim to work alongside the very best in the industry. There is no doubt that Spectrum's commitment to progress in Asia and expert knowledge of the market has been invaluable to the team responsible for putting together Japan Gaming Congress. Spectrum's longstanding experience in markets ranging from Singapore to Japan and the organisation's permanent presence throughout Asia are pivotal to the success of our event."

For more information on the Japan Gaming Congress, see: http://www.japangamingcongress.com/

About Spectrum Gaming Group: Spectrum has performed advisory and consulting work for gaming operators, regulators and legislatures in 36 US states and territories and 47 countries on six continents. Spectrum also serves as Executive Director of NCLGS, an organization of lawmakers that shares the goal of promoting best practices. Spectrum's sister companies include Spectrum Gaming Capital, based in New York, and Spectrum Asia, based in Bangkok and Tokyo.

