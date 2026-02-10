Spectrum Medical Care Center Adds New Leadership, Expands Lesbian Health, Acquires Pharmacy, and Plans New 22,000 Square Foot Phoenix Location This Year

Nonprofit LGBTQ+ health provider outlines service expansion, pharmacy acquisition and podcast launch

PHOENIX, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Medical Care Center , a nonprofit healthcare provider serving Arizona's LGBTQ+ community, is entering 2026 with new executive leadership, a planned expansion of women's health services for lesbians, trans and nonbinary women, and a new 22,000-square-foot Phoenix medical facility slated to open later this year.

Mark Moeremans, CEO of Spectrum Medical Care Center Spectrum Medical's clinic in Phoenix, Arizona.

The expansion comes as demand continues to grow for inclusive primary and HIV care across the Valley. Spectrum Medical has added senior leadership, acquired a new pharmacy, broadened its clinical offerings, and is investing in infrastructure aimed at increasing access and continuity of care in its new facility.

Key to the growing leadership team has been the appointment of Mark Moeremans as Chief Executive Officer, who joined Spectrum Medical in September 2025. With more than a decade of cross-functional business experience in healthcare and nonprofits, Moeremans is passionate about advancing Spectrum Medical's mission to provide more inclusive healthcare for LGBTQ+ patients.

"Access to culturally competent care is under pressure nationwide," Moeremans said. "Our focus in 2026 is laying the groundwork for growth — better systems, more services, more space, financial sustainability, and fewer barriers for patients who often struggle to find care that meets them where they are."

Leading Spectrum Medical's clinical direction is Dr. Howard Grossman, a nationally recognized leader in HIV and LGBTQ+ healthcare, who joined the company in May as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Grossman plays a critical role in advancing Spectrum Medical's personalized primary care approach while guiding the expansion of services to better address gaps in traditional healthcare settings.

Spectrum Medical rounded out its leadership team with the addition of several key executives including Efram Peller as Chief Operating Officer, Siene Garvin as Chief Financial Officer, Victor Avila as Senior Director of Marketing and Ray Delgado as Senior Director of Communications and Community Development.

Lesbian Health Expansion

Spectrum Medical's Lesbian health initiative will provide primary and preventive care tailored to lesbian, bisexual, queer, and transgender women, as well as patients seeking a more personalized primary care experience, addressing gaps that persist in traditional healthcare settings. Spectrum Medical has hired a gynecologist to spearhead these efforts and the initiative is expected to launch mid-year.

Pharmacy Acquisition

To support continuity of care, Spectrum Medical Care Center has also acquired an independent pharmacy, expanding its ability to support coordinated, patient-centered care. The pharmacy will eventually be housed in Spectrum's new facility and will enable future partnerships with other healthcare providers, including enhanced access through home delivery.

New Phoenix Facility Planned for 2026

Spectrum Medical is planning a new 22,000-square-foot Phoenix location at 3003 N. 3rd St. (the former Cigna Evernorth building,) designed to increase patient capacity, support expanded services, and accommodate long-term clinical growth. Additional details about the new facility and the new pharmacy will be announced later this year.

New Podcast Launching in February

Spectrum Medical will launch The Lavender Lounge podcast in February, featuring bi-weekly conversations on LGBTQ+ health topics including gender-affirming care, mental health, sexual health, and HIV prevention.

"These investments aren't about growth for growth's sake," Grossman said. "In cities like San Francisco, New York, and Los Angeles, LGBTQ+ communities benefit from integrated health centers designed around their needs. Phoenix deserves that same level of coordinated, culturally competent care, and Spectrum Medical is committed to building it here.

About Spectrum Medical

Spectrum Medical Care Center is a leading provider of primary care, preventative care, HIV care, PrEP, PEP and STI testing services, and has been meeting the unique healthcare needs of the LGBTQ+ community in the Phoenix area since 1997. Spectrum Medical's growing team of experienced medical professionals and staff proudly serve all patients with state-of-the-art, competent and compassionate care. They are deeply committed to healthcare equality in the community.

