Spectrum Noir Celebrates the Launch of Brand-New Alcohol Marker

CORONA, Calif., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- High quality art supplier, Spectrum Noir™, is celebrating the launch of its new chisel-tipped alcohol marker, Classique™.

Spectrum Noir offers a complete ecosystem of affordable, high-quality art supplies including alcohol markers and inks, metallic pens, fine liners and water-based inks, in addition to artist-grade pencils and much more.

Earlier this year, the brand released a significant update to its Illustrator™ brush-tipped marker and has now followed with the release of the chisel-tipped marker, Classique, which launched at the end of September. Both Classique and Illustrator have been created with premium Japanese nibs for durability and smooth performance and are available in 216 colours. Spectrum Noir has an entire range of supporting products, including alcohol inks for refills, replacement nibs and storage solutions.

This month, the brand has partnered with Inktober™ at its NYC-based Inking Event, where 200 artists and fans will gather with Inktober founder, Jake Parker, to kick-start the celebrations. Spectrum Noir has supported the month-long art challenge by providing each attendee with a gift bag which includes two Classique Markers, two Illustrator Markers, a reinker and an ArtLiner™ pen, as well as an educational insert on Spectrum Noir and its range of products.

"This year has been huge for Spectrum Noir. We have relaunched our brush-tipped alcohol marker, Illustrator, which has had a brilliant response from highly influential artists, and we've just launched our brilliant Classique. The best thing about these markers is that they offer premium quality at the lowest possible price-point for the user. Artists who use Spectrum Noir have a completely refillable, sustainable product. We are incredibly excited to find out what attendees think of the markers," says Gary Barbee, CEO.

Spectrum Noir is a Crafter's Companion™ Brand. Crafter's Companion is a market-leading craft retailer headquartered in Northeast England and Corona, CA. Founded in 2005, the company now employs more than 200 staff and exports products to more than 40 countries across Europe, Asia, South Africa, Australia and North and South America.

