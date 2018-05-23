Spectrum Pharmacy Products Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of Spectrum Pharmacy Institute

In the spring of 2017 Spectrum launched the Spectrum Pharmacy Institute in New Brunswick, New Jersey, offering hands-on, accredited compounding training for pharmacists and pharmacy technicians. SPI is a 42,000 sq. ft. facility with the latest classroom technology and fully-functional laboratories.

Elizabeth Ferguson-Brown, Vice President, Spectrum Chemical, said, "We have had a great first year with SPI. The hundreds of students who have passed through during training have commented on our ultramodern facilities, industry-leading instructors and remarkable continuing education opportunities SPI offers. We are providing much-needed continuing education credits and contact hours for compounders throughout the U.S." See video interview of Elizabeth Ferguson-Brown on YouTube.

Successful First Year

In the last twelve months the live, hands-on, accredited courses at SPI have doubled, including:

SPI compounding education also expanded to the West Coast, offering opportunities for live classes with CE credits in southern California.

A new Veterinary Compounding course has launched May 2018. This year SPI is approaching 30 different live courses taught throughout the calendar year. SPI has also added online education courses, expanding the compounding training to several dozen topics.



All SPI courses are accredited by the Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy at Rutgers University or the American College of Apothecaries.

For more information on the Spectrum Pharmacy Institute, course offerings and instructors, visit Spectrum Pharmacy Institute Education.

About Spectrum Pharmacy Products

Spectrum Pharmacy Products, a division of Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corporation, manufactures and distributes high-quality compounding chemicals, equipment and supplies. Spectrum has been serving compounders for more than 40 years with the industry's largest portfolio of USP/NF grade products and DEA Controlled Substances (Schedules I – V). The company's bicoastal cGMP facilities in New Jersey and California are FDA registered and inspected, with additional certification to the ISO 9001:2015 standard. In 2017 Spectrum Pharmacy Products launched the Spectrum Pharmacy Institute, a 42,000-square foot pharmacy distribution, manufacturing, and compounding education facility located in New Brunswick, New Jersey. In 2018 Spectrum Consulting Services introduced consulting packages to help compounders improve productivity, compliance and achieve better patient care. For more information, visit SpectrumRx.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spectrum-pharmacy-products-celebrates-one-year-anniversary-of-spectrum-pharmacy-institute-300653386.html

SOURCE Spectrum Pharmacy Products

Related Links

https://www.spectrumrx.com/

